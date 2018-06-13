You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Coco’ Composer Germaine Franco to Headline ‘Future Is Female’ Concert

Focusing on female film and TV composers, the show is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Future is Female concert
CREDIT: Courtesy of White Bear PR

The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor (“Once Upon a Time”) and Heather McIntosh (“Compliance”).

Also on the bill will be up-and-coming composers Mandy Hoffman, Tori Letzler, Emily Rice, Perrine Virgile-Piekarski, Tangelene Bolton, Aska Matsumiya and Jessie Weiss.

“While there has been a major rise in film music concerts both domestically and globally, very few feature the musical works of women composers,” organizers said in a statement.

Producer Letzler tells Variety: “I started the ‘Future Is Female’ concert series because I felt passionate about creating a platform to showcase all the talented female composers I know who often go unrecognized. In order to create change and start a dialogue, visibility is key.”

Presenting the concert are public radio station KCRW, Live Nation, and the Alliance for Women Film Composers. Tickets go on sale Friday at http://www.wiltern.com.

The inaugural “Future Is Female” concert, held in May 2017 also in Los Angeles, showcased 10 women composers and sold out swiftly.

More Film

  • Future is Female concert

    'Coco' Composer Germaine Franco to Headline 'Future Is Female' Concert

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • Sylvester Stallone STX movie

    L.A. District Attorney's Office Reviewing Sex Crimes Case Against Sylvester Stallone

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • Judd ApatowTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Judd Apatow on Stormy Daniels, Kim Jong-un and Trump: 'We Have a Crazy Person Running the Country'

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • The Nun Trailer

    'The Nun': 'The Conjuring' Spinoff's First Trailer Teases Unholy Scares

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • Tiffany Haddish-Ike Barinholtz Comedy 'The Oath'

    Tiffany Haddish-Ike Barinholtz Comedy 'The Oath' Set for Fall Release

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • Comcast's Fox Bid Throws Wrench Into

    Comcast's Fox Bid Throws Wrench Into Disney's Merger Management Plans

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

  • Ewan McGregor'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

    Ewan McGregor to Star in New 'Shining' Movie 'Doctor Sleep' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad