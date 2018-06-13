‘Coco’ Composer Germaine Franco to Headline ‘Future Is Female’ Concert

The second annual “Future Is Female” concert, focusing on women film and TV composers, is scheduled for Sept. 4 at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will perform works by a dozen composers active in media music, including Germaine Franco (“Coco,” “Tag”), Tamar-kali (“Mudbound”), Ronit Kirchman (“The Sinner”), Cindy O’Connor (“Once Upon a Time”) and Heather McIntosh (“Compliance”).

Also on the bill will be up-and-coming composers Mandy Hoffman, Tori Letzler, Emily Rice, Perrine Virgile-Piekarski, Tangelene Bolton, Aska Matsumiya and Jessie Weiss.

“While there has been a major rise in film music concerts both domestically and globally, very few feature the musical works of women composers,” organizers said in a statement.

Producer Letzler tells Variety: “I started the ‘Future Is Female’ concert series because I felt passionate about creating a platform to showcase all the talented female composers I know who often go unrecognized. In order to create change and start a dialogue, visibility is key.”

Presenting the concert are public radio station KCRW, Live Nation, and the Alliance for Women Film Composers. Tickets go on sale Friday at http://www.wiltern.com.

The inaugural “Future Is Female” concert, held in May 2017 also in Los Angeles, showcased 10 women composers and sold out swiftly.