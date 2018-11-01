You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Frozen 2’ Release Moves Up a Week

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frozen musical Broadway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected.

Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Films’

    ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions’ Continue Latido Sales Spree (EXCLUSIVE)

    The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…

  • Frozen musical Broadway

    'Frozen 2' Release Moves Up a Week

    The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…

  • ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’

    ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ win Mumbai Festival Prizes

    The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…

  • Mirai, an animated film by Mamoru

    Independent Animation Makes Big Play for Oscar Gold

    The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…

  • The Incredibles 2 Dr. Seuss The

    Some Familiar Faces Miss Oscar Race as Toons Face Off

    The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad