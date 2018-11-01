‘Frozen 2’ Release Moves Up a Week

The wait never bothered us anyway, but “Frozen” fans will get to see Anna and Elsa back on the big screen a little sooner than expected. Disney announced “Frozen 2” has been moved up one week and will now hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. It was previously dated for Nov. 27. More to come…
