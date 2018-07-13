‘Frozen 2’: Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown in Talks for Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K Brown
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing the script, while Peter Del Vecho is producing the animated film.

Frozen 2” is set to bow on Nov. 27, 2019.

“Frozen” generated nearly $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and has become a merchandising juggernaut, breaking sales records on home video and at Disney’s stores. The musical won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2014.

The movie has also been adapted for the stage, becoming a Broadway hit and earning three Tony Award nominations this year.

Lee was recently named chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, following John Lasseter’s departure. She will split Lasseter’s duties with Pete Docter, who will oversee Pixar Animation Studios.

Both Wood and Brown are hot off the heels of their Emmy nominations, announced on Thursday morning. Wood is up for her work on HBO’s “Westworld,” and Brown is nominated for NBC’s “This Is Us” and Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

More Film

  • Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K Brown

    'Frozen 2': Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown in Talks for Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

  • Roger Perry Obit Dead

    Roger Perry, 'Star Trek' and 'Harrigan and Son' Actor, Dies at 85

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

  • Outfest Filmmakers Get Political, Issue Call

    Outfest Filmmakers Get Political, Issue Call to Action on Opening Night

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

  • Box Office: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' to

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' to Rock the Box Office While 'Skyscraper' Falls Short

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

  • Zachary Quinto

    Zachary Quinto on Making Tab Hunter Film After His Death: 'I Want to Honor His Legacy'

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

  • Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan

    Jamie Foxx Eyes Michael B. Jordan Courtroom Drama 'Just Mercy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to lend their voices to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” the sequel to the 2013 smash hit. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also be back to direct. Lee is writing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad