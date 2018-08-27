‘Friedkin Uncut’ Documentary: TaTaTu Buys North America, U.K. Rights

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Friedkin
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Social entertainment platform TaTaTu has acquired rights for North America and the U.K. to the documentary “Friedkin Uncut” ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week.

Written and directed by Francesco Zippel, “Friedkin Uncut” aims to offer insight into the life and artistic journey of William Friedkin, director of “The French Connection,” “The Exorcist,”  “Sorcerer,” “Cruising,” “To Live and Die in L.A.,” and “Killer Joe.”

Friedkin started his career at the age of 16 as a mail room boy at WGN-TV. He won the Academy Award for best director for 1971’s “The French Connection,” which also won best picture. He received a best director nod two years later for “The Exorcist,” one of its 10 Oscar nominations.

The film includes appearances by Ellen Burstyn, Wes Anderson, Dario Argento, Damien Chazelle, Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Matthew McConaughey, Michael Shannon, Quentin Tarantino, and Edgar Wright.

“Frieddkin Uncut” is a Quoiat Films and TaTaTu production. Producers are  producers of the film are Zippel, Federica Paniccia and Andrea Iervolino, the founder and CEO of TaTaTu.

“As we build our content offering at TaTaTu, quality is the first consideration metric. ‘Friedkin Uncut’ is a relatable documentary because at its heart, its about the art of storytelling – a universal concept,” Iervolino said. “Francesco did a masterful job making this movie, telling this story, and and bringing in such an amazing stable of Hollywood stars to give it cinematic gravitas.”

Zippel is a producer on Friedkin’s documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth,” presented in 2017 out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. During the production, he developed the idea that became “Friedkin Uncut.”

TaTaTu was launched in May as a cryptocurrency-based social entertainment platform that rewards users for watching and sharing content. TaTaTu has funded projects in the works include a feature film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s “Waiting for the Barbarians,” starring Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson; a Lamborghini biopic starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; an original documentary on Jeremy Renner; and the drama “The Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.

