LeBron James to Produce ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Lebron James
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Following “Halloween’s” massive success at the box-office this weekend, another slasher franchise is looking at a rebirth as Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment are in talks to acquire the rights to a new “Friday the 13th” pic.

Insiders say Victor Miller, who penned the original, regained the rights, though it took both production banners to bring back the classic horror series. Given Vertigo and SpringHill’s first look deals, Warner Bros. will likely take the film. The studio distributed the most recent “Friday the 13th” installment in 2009.

The project is still in early development – no writer or director is attached. The new “Friday the 13th” is expected to feature the goalie-mask wearing mass murderer Jason Voorhees, who has been the center of the hit franchise since the 1980 original.

News comes on the heals of Universal and Blumhouse’s revival of “Halloween,” which crushed previous box office records this past weekend, grossing $77.8 million domestically.

SpringHill Entertainment has been busy over the past year, but “Friday the 13th” is easily the biggest IP they have come on to produce. LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s production company is currently on board to produce a sequel to “Space Jam” with James on board to star.

Bloody Disgusting first reported the news.

