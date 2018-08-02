Film News Roundup: Freestyle Digital Buys Horror Movie ‘Killer Kate!’ for Halloween (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, “Killer Kate!” gets a Halloween season opening, “Mile 22” will be shown to U.S. troops in the Middle East and the documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” is set for release.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired the North American rights to the horror film “Killer Kate!” for a pre-Halloween release.

The movie will open in select theaters, and will also be available to rent and own through Freestyle Digital Media on Oct. 26.

“Killer Kate!” is the debut film from writer-director Elliot Feld, and stars Danielle Burgess (“The Sinner”) and Tiffany Shepis (“Victor Crowley” and “Tales of Halloween”). The film also introduces Alexandra Feld.

“‘Killer Kate!’ is a gripping thriller with strong female leads,” said Miguel Johnson, acquisitions manager for Freestyle Digital Media. “We at Freestyle Digital Media are excited to have this teriffic addition to our slate.”

“‘Killer Kate!’ is our love letter to the early films of John Carpenter,” said Elliot Feld.

The story revolves around estranged sisters Kate and Angie, who haven’t spoken since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their ailing father. In a show of reconciliation, several years after moving out, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party held at a remote house booked on a home-sharing app. The women are unaware that by booking this house, they’re walking into a trap set in motion by a disturbed family of amateur killers.

“Killer Kate!” is produced by Elliot Feld (“General Education”), Alexandra Feld, David Feld, Jesse Pruett, and Daniel Moya, who co-wrote the screenplay. The film is executive produced by Lawrence Feld.

Miguel Johnson negotiated the deal with Lawrence Feld and Martin McCue on behalf of the filmmakers.

MILITARY SCREENING

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and STXfilms are teaming up to screen “Mile 22,” starring Mark Wahlberg, for military servicemen and women deployed to the Middle East.

The film will be screened Aug. 11-15 in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Base and at the U.S. Embassy at Kabul, days before it is released in the United States on Aug. 17. The film will also be screened at 12 Exchange Reel Time Theater locations at military installations in the U.S. on Aug. 4, courtesy of STXfilms.

“It is always an honor to have one of our films selected to be screened for our brave troops overseas, and we proudly support them and the Exchange with our latest film, the modern and visceral thriller Mile 22,” said Kevin Grayson, president of domestic distribution for STXfilms.

Peter Berg, the director of “Lone Survivor,” helmed the film. Wahlberg stars as an operative of the CIA’s most highly prized and least understood unit who must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information.

“For our troops deployed overseas, simply watching a movie is a motivating, two-hour respite from their stressful day-to-day activities,” said U.S. Army Col. Scott McFarland. “Since they can’t be with their families and friends, it’s a way to say ‘Thank you, we appreciate what you’re doing for all of us.’”

RELEASE SET

Fishbowl Films will distribute Laura Nix’s documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” theatrically in conjunction with Eammon Films.

The film, following a group of young scientists grappling with some of the greatest environmental challenges today, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won a grand jury prize at the Seattle International Film Festival.

In the film, each student is preparing original scientific research they will defend at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair. It’s been shown at Hot Docs, AFI Docs, Full Frame, the Seattle International Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and CPH:DOX.

“Inventing Tomorrow” will open at IFC Center in New York on Aug. 31, and the Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, followed by additional markets nationwide. Good Docs will distribute the film within the educational marketplace and a home entertainment release is planned for early 2019 with Giant Interactive. The films launches on Amazon Prime Video in the summer.

The film is a Fishbowl Films production in association with Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and Shark Island Institute. Producers are Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Laura Nix.

“When I met these young scientists, I was struck by the unique and inspiring perspective their generation brings to a dialogue about the environment,” Nix said. “In ‘Inventing Tomorrow,’ I wanted to share their courage and innovative spirit, leaving audiences with a sense of agency and a belief that change is not only possible but necessary.”