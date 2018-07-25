Freestyle Digital Buys High School Bullying Drama ‘Reach’

Freestyle Digital Media has bought North American digital rights for “Reach,” a high-school drama about bullying from the perspective of the bully, the bullied, and the bystanders.

“Reach” will debut theatrically through Christian Meoli’s Voltaire Media in 10 major markets on Oct. 19 along with a day and date VOD release.

“The serious topic of bullying resonates with so many children and families these days,” said Freestyle Digital Media acquisitions director Rachel Koehler. “With our acquisition of ‘Reach,’ we at Freestyle are proud to be able to contribute to the conversation by giving the topic the exposure it so richly deserves.”

“Reach” stars Garrett Clayton as a band geek who divulges to an online pro-suicide support group that he plans to kill himself. Although his first attempt is botched, he is determined to find a way to escape his suffering. He is constantly picked on by former childhood friend and school bully (Jordan Doww), but his plans are sidetracked when he’s befriended by quirky kid, portrayed by Johnny James Fiore, and begins to form stronger relationships with his father, friends and a teacher.

“October, being the National Bullying Prevention Month is the perfect opportunity to share the message of ‘Reach’: Kindness, even the smallest of gestures, may change someone’s life forever,” said producer Maria Capp. “’Reach’ is about a bullied teen boy reaching for what is possible because of the kindness, friendship and affirmation of just one person. In making ‘Reach,’ our desire was to create awareness, conversation and empathy surrounding the consequences of our actions, or inactions, as they relate to bullying.”

“Reach” was produced by Capp, Charles Box, Cappricielli Productions, Autumn Bailey, Grant Harling, and Jeffrey Alan Jones. Leif Rokesh directed from a script by Capp, Fiore and Harling.

Clayton starred as Link Larkin in “Hairspray Live.” Other cast members include Harling, Joey Bragg, Bojesse Christopher, Kevin Sizemore, Concetta Tomei, Corbin Bernsen, Steven Thomas Capp, Raffaela Capp, Natasha Capp, Brent Tarnol, Michelle Danner, Chelsea Cook, Tiffany Phillips, Jully Lee, and Wren Barnes.

The score was composed by 15-year-old actor and composer Rio Mangini, who also has a cameo in the film, in collaboration with Jeffery Alan Jones. “Reach” premiered in June at the Dances With Film festival in Los Angeles.

