Frank Serafine, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Tron’ Sound Editor/Designer, Dies at 65

Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65.

According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma.

Serafine was known for his work in sound design, editing, and composing for many hit movies, television shows, shorts, and commercials. Some of his best known works are “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” Star Trek III: The Search for Spok,” “Star Trek: New Voyages Phase II,” “TRON,” “TRON: Legacy” “The Addams Family,” and “The Hunt for Red October,” and “Field of Dreams.” He was on the sound teams for the Emmy-winning “The Day After” in 1983 and the Oscar-winning “The Hunt for Red October” in 1990.

In addition to his film credits, he worked on several film and video game projects, including the original “Grand Theft Auto,” “Pocahontas,” and “The Suffering.” According to his website, he’s collaborated with such big names as Ravi Shankar and George Harrison, Andy Summers, Peter Gabriel and Don Cherry.

His studio provided services such as sound design and supervision, music composition, surround sound, and location recording.