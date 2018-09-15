Frank Serafine, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Tron’ Sound Editor/Designer, Dies at 65

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frank Serafine speak on stage during the 2015 National Association of Music Merchants2015 NAMM Show - TEC Awards, Anaheim, USA - 24 Jan 2015
CREDIT: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP/REX/S

Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65.

According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma.

Serafine was known for his work in sound design, editing, and composing for many hit movies, television shows, shorts, and commercials. Some of his best known works are “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” Star Trek III: The Search for Spok,” “Star Trek: New Voyages Phase II,” “TRON,” “TRON: Legacy” “The Addams Family,” and “The Hunt for Red October,” and “Field of Dreams.” He was on the sound teams for the Emmy-winning “The Day After” in 1983 and the Oscar-winning “The Hunt for Red October” in 1990.

In addition to his film credits, he worked on several film and video game projects, including the original “Grand Theft Auto,” “Pocahontas,” and “The Suffering.”  According to his website, he’s collaborated with such big names as Ravi Shankar and George Harrison, Andy Summers, Peter Gabriel and Don Cherry.

His studio provided services such as sound design and supervision, music composition, surround sound, and location recording.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Frank Serafine speak on stage during

    Frank Serafine, 'Star Trek' and 'Tron' Sound Editor/Designer, Dies at 65

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

  • Walt Disney Studios

    Disney Layoffs Come to Consumer Products Group

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

  • Red Joan

    Judi Dench's Spy Thriller 'Red Joan' Lands at IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

  • Set del film "Loro" di Paolo

    Italian Box Office Offers Mixed Message for Domestic Business

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

  • Italian Veterans and Newcomers Play at

    Italian Veterans and Newcomers Unspool at Toronto

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

  • The Public

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Public'

    Hollywood sound engineer Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65. According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad