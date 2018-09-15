Frank Serafine, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Tron’ Sound Editor/Designer, Dies at 65

Hollywood sound maven Frank Serafine died on Wednesday in Palmdale, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was 65.

According to the a report by the Antelope Valley Times, he was fatally struck by a motorist travelling west on Palmdale Boulevard, and Serafine died at the scene of major head and body trauma.

Serafine was known for his work in sound design, editing, and composing for many hit movies, television shows, shorts, and commercials. His list of credits includes “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979), “TRON” (1982), “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984), “Manhunter,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), “The Addams Family,” and “TRON: Legacy” (2010). He was sound designer on the 1983 telefilm “The Day After” (which won an Emmy for its sound editing).

In addition to his film and TV credits, he worked on several film and video game projects, including the original “Grand Theft Auto,” “Pocahontas,” and “The Suffering.”  According to his website, he collaborated with such names as Ravi Shankar and George Harrison, Andy Summers, Peter Gabriel and Don Cherry.

His studio provided services that include sound design and supervision, music composition, surround sound, and location recording.

