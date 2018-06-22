Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie to Reunite in ‘Point Blank’ Remake

Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie will star in the Netflix thriller “Point Blank.”

Joe Lynch is directing from a script by Adam G. Simon. Joe Carnahan and Grillo are producing via their War Party banner, along with Gaumont. The film is a remake of Fred Cavaye’s 2010 crime drama of the same title.

Production is set to start this summer.

The story follows a wounded murder suspect (Grillo) who forces a nurse (Mackie) to help him run away from the hospital after Grillo’s character’s brother kidnaps his pregnant wife and uses her as ransom against Mackie’s character.

The film marks a reunion for the two actors, who starred together in the “Captain America” series, with Mackie playing Falcon and Grillo playing the villain Crossbones.

Grillo recently wrapped Carnahan’s next movie, “Boss Level,” which also starred Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson, and is currently shooting Blumhouse’s “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.” He’s repped by WME and Management 360.

Mackie most recently starred in “Avengers: Infinity War” and also appeared in the Kathryn Bigelow thriller “Detroit.” He can next be seen in “The Hate U Give” as well as Sony’s “Miss Bala” remake. Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

Collider first reported the news.

  • Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie

    Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie to Reunite in 'Point Blank' Remake

  • Universal Music Restoration

    Universal Launches Music Restoration Program, New Soundtrack Imprint (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ingmar Bergman 100th Birthday Anniversary.

    Ingmar Bergman's Centennial: A Time to Celebrate Joy of Filmmaking

  • CAA Promotes Eric Schonberg to Agent

    CAA Promotes Eric Schonberg to Agent

  • Sinemia Introduces Family Plans, Challenging MoviePass

    Movie Ticketing Service Sinemia Introduces Family Plans

  • Longtime Disney Executive Mark Endemano Steps

    Longtime Disney Executive Mark Endemano Steps Down

