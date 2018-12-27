×
Frank Adonis, Actor in ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ Dies at 83

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886050q)GOODFELLAS - Frank Adonis, Ray Liotta and John MancaGoodfellas - 1990Director: Martin ScorseseWarner BrosUSAScene StillLes Affranchis
CREDIT: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shuttersto

Actor Frank Adonis, whose decades-long career includes roles in “Goodfellas” and “Raging Bull,” has died at 83. His wife Denise told TMZ that Adonis was in Las Vegas at the time of his death, which came as a result of kidney related health problems.

Best known for his work portraying Antony Stabile in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 “Goodfellas,” he has also appeared in Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” and 1995’s “Casino.” By the end of his life, Adonis had amassed 40 film credits with a penchant for playing gangsters, including appearances in films like “Find Me Guilty,” “Mafioso: The Father, The Son,” “Mob Queen,” and on episodes of “Law & Order,” “The Equalizer” and “The Sopranos.” He also appeared in hit films like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “True Romance” and “Wall Street.”

Sometimes credited by his birth name Frank Scioscia, his other credits include “Spike of Bensonhurst,” “Eyes of Laura Mars” and “Bad Lieutenant.”

Adonis also dabbled in writing and directing, scoring a directing credit for 1998’s “One Deadly Road” and a writing credit for “The Woods Have Eyes” in 2007.

“He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend,” Adonis’ widow told TMZ.

Adonis is survived by his wife Denise and three children.

