You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France Introduces Special Subsidy for Films With Women in Charge

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality.

Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for a 15% bonus on top of the subsidy they receive from France’s National Film Board (CNC). The measure was announced by French culture minister Francoise Nyssen and CNC president Frédérique Bredin during a three-day conference co-hosted by the feminist organization 50/50 Pour 2020, a driving force behind the gender-parity pledges signed at festivals such as Cannes and Venice.

“Film mirrors society and is a vehicle to change it,” Bredin said. “It must be a pioneer [to promote] these issues of equality and diversity. It’s the role of cinema to spark an awareness and make mentalities evolve.”

She added: “We must launch a trend. This bonus has to be a platform to fast-track change and reach gender parity within the film industry.”

Other initiatives unveiled during the conference include mandatory reporting of the gender makeup of crews and employees working on films in the applications submitted to the CNC; ensuring the parity of presidents and members of commissions, festival juries and schools backed by the CNC; and the digitization and restoration of films directed by women.

Related

An observatory for gender equality in film and TV will also be created to produce statistics about employment, wages and subsidies given to women, along with a study aimed at exploring the reasons why so many women who graduate from film school don’t go on to make films.

“We must break the ceiling glass and give young people even more examples of successful women. It’s the essence of the work we have been doing with 50/50 Pour 2020,” said Bredin.

Women filmmakers in France are earning on average 42% less than their male counterparts, according to a study released by the CNC in February 2017.

The conference was attended by many prominent figures of the French industry, notably the filmmakers Jacques Audiard (“The Sisters’ Brothers”), Celine Sciamma (“Girlhood”) and Rebecca Zlotowski (“Planetarium”).

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Luc Besson EuropaCorp Financial Meltdown

    Luc Besson's EuropaCorp to Sell Roissy Films's Library to Gaumont

    Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality. Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for […]

  • null

    Box Office: 'First Man' to Blast Off With $20 Million-Plus Debut

    Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality. Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for […]

  • France Introduces Special Subsidy for Films

    France Introduces Special Subsidy for Films With Women in Charge

    Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality. Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for […]

  • The Guilty

    Sundance-Winning 'The Guilty' Picked by Denmark for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality. Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for […]

  • Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color'

    Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color,' Sets March Release

    Europe’s biggest film industry, France is introducing a new subsidy bonus for movies with women as directors and in other key roles – one of a series of initiatives unveiled Thursday to promote gender equality. Starting next year, movies with enough women in positions such as director, cinematographer and head of production will be eligible for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad