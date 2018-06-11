You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Film Chief Stacey Snider Warns Hollywood Not to Rely Solely on ‘Caped Crusaders’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
89th Annual Academy Awards
CREDIT: Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.”

“The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” Snider said at European film exhibitors’ conference CineEurope in Barcelona, Spain. “When you think about ‘The Greatest Showman’…what we had to hang onto was that the music was incredible and that, if ever there was a person to be ‘The Greatest Showman’ at Christmastime, it was Hugh Jackman. The same with ‘The Martian’ – it was based on a book that was self-published. It was hardly a bestseller.”

Snider said she was concerned that, as the film business becomes more globalized and focuses on more universal themes, movies “can’t just be based on caped crusaders.” Hollywood should continue to make movies aimed at the “the non-event-film goer,” Snider added. “If we don’t continue to reach out to the folks that come more than just to see ‘The Avengers,’ we are going to have just the weekend business.”

Related

Snider said studios had to stay on their toes in a social-media world where word of mouth was amplified, and where they could go rapidly from having their best month to their worst month. “[This] is a reality that we have all had to live with for the last several years. I think it is a result of a consumer who is more knowledgeable – they have more information about the quality of the films, they’ve got more choice, so they can opt in or opt out based on word of mouth and other recommendations.”

A broad selection of content helps, she said. “For the studios that expect that more of the same will always bring a result, there is folly in that. We want to continue, for example, with our ‘X-Men’ movies and our ‘Deadpool’ movies, but at the same time we have great success with a movie like ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ or ‘The Greatest Showman,’ where we are very mindful of speaking to this global audience, but not doing it in a way that in the past has homogenized all of the product,” Snider said. “Where things fall off the cliff is when that bright consumer says, ‘I have seen this movie.’”

She conceded that globalization and market consolidation brought challenges for the industry, but pledged to continue to invest in a diverse range of movies, with diverse casts and crews, and to stay attuned to local markets.

“There are plenty of examples out there that signal that including diversity and including a local perspective in these larger movies is great business,” she said. “When you look at a movie like ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Coco,’ or in the case of ‘Deadpool’ – it is led by Ryan Reynolds, an American Caucasian, but we have a diverse cast that surrounds him – I would venture to say that Zazie Beetz is as popular in the film as he is. We are mindful that these big franchise films need to be original, need to respond to local cultures, and local diverse casts.”

She said Fox was committed to producing a wide variety of films, adding that her colleague Stephen Gilula, Fox Searchlight president, told her last night that Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water” was close to grossing $200 million overseas, and in Latin America did better business than “Star Wars.” “We just have to be able to be responsive to the world audience that is available to us,” she said.

More Film

  • 89th Annual Academy Awards

    Fox Film Chief Stacey Snider Warns Hollywood Not to Rely Solely on 'Caped Crusaders'

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • Serenity

    Sky Adds 'Serenity' and Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Film to Its Day-and-Date Lineup

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • Jane Fonda to Receive the 2018

    Jane Fonda to Receive the 2018 Lumière Prize

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • Saudi Arabia's First Arabic Film Release

    Saudi Arabia's First Arabic Release Is Controversial Islamic Epic 'The Message'

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • Pauline Kael

    Movie Critics Are Mostly White Men (Study)

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • MUBI, Studiocanal Strike Major Streaming Deal

    MUBI, Studiocanal Strike Streaming Deal for Hundreds of Movies (EXCLUSIVE)  

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

  • Didier Brunner’s Folivari Launches 2D Fost

    Didier Brunner’s Folivari Launches Fost Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider appealed to Hollywood studios Monday to continue providing a broad range of content for diverse audiences instead of relying solely on tentpoles “based on caped crusaders.” “The studios need to have a bigger appetite for big cinematic, tentpole-type entertainment that isn’t necessarily based on branded material,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad