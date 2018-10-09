You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Movie Dropped by Annapurna Weeks Before Production

Justin Kroll

Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson
Though production on the highly anticipated drama was expected to start in two weeks, sources tell Variety that Annapurna Pictures has dropped the untitled Fox News-sexual harassment film starring Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

One source close to the situation says Annapurna passed on the project for reasons related to the budget, which kept growing bigger by the day. Two other sources say Bron Studios, which financed “Fences,” will come on board. A new distributor is expected to enter the picture in the coming weeks. It is unknown how this will affect the production and if a postponement is possible.

The movie features an all-star cast that includes Kidman, Theron, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, and Margot Robbie. The film is directed by Jay Roach (“Trumbo”) and written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”).

The movie focuses on Ailes’ downfall, zeroing in on a group of female employees who bucked the culture of sexism at the network to oust the news baron from power. Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who sued Ailes for harassment in July 2016, and Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, a star at the network whose decision to go public with her own story of abuse was seen as a key turning point. Robbie’s character is said to be a fictional Fox News associate producer.

  • Taraji P Henson Sam Rockwell

    Taraji P. Henson-Sam Rockwell Drama 'Best of Enemies' Sets Release Date

  • Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson

    Fox News Movie Dropped by Annapurna Weeks Before Production

  • Capitol Music Group Names Anton Monstead

    Capitol Music Group Names Anton Monstead EVP of Soundtracks and A&R

  • A Brinks armored truck pulls into

    As Disney Deal Looms, Fox Staffers Brace for Brutal Layoffs

  • 'Maine' Bought by Orion Classics

    'Maine,' Starring Laia Costa and Thomas Mann, Lands at Orion Classics

  • David Linde Participant Media

    How Participant Media Stays on the Cutting Edge of Cultural Awareness

  Busan: 'Yesterday Will Be Perfect' Heads Project Market Awards

    Busan: ‘Yesterday Will Be Perfect’ Heads Project Market Awards

