Fox Germany Veteran Vincent De La Tour Heading to Paramount Pictures

CREDIT: Paramount

20th Century Fox veteran Vincent de la Tour is joining Paramount Pictures in a role covering Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

He will be executive vice president for theatrical and home media for those territories, overseeing the local teams and reporting to Cameron Saunders, Paramount’s EVP of international theatrical distribution, and Bob Buchi, president of worldwide home media.

“Vincent brings a robust and comprehensive understanding of the region he will be overseeing, combined with a wealth of leadership experience in this field – all of which make him the ideal candidate to head up our theatrical distribution operations in this significant part of the European market,” Saunders said.

Buchi added that de la tour is “a superb choice to spearhead our enhanced integration of home media in these key territories.”

De la Tour will be based in Munich, Germany, and start in his new position in April. As well as handling theatrical for Paramount, the role also sees him overseeing a distribution partnership with Universal for its Blu-ray and DVD titles.

It emerged last week that de la Tour was exiting Fox after almost 30 years when the studio announced it was upping Benjamin Bach as his replacement. It was not known at that point that he was headed to Paramount.

