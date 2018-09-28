Fox Family to Adapt YA Novel ‘The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.”

The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a date to the prom, only to see her abducted by aliens in the middle of the New Mexico desert before the big dance. He hitches a ride to outer space with some eccentric musicians, as one does.

Vanessa Morrison, Nate Hopper, and Rachel Yeung are overseeing for Fox Family. Chernin Entertainment will produce the pic.

The project is one of many being ushered into development or production before Disney gets the keys to the Fox lot as the owner of the historic studio’s film and TV assets. In addition to movies from Ryan Reynolds and a new directorial effort from Greg Berlanti, the studio is reportedly mining the TV hits “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers” for feature adaptation.

“Interstellar Excursion” joins a few other works-in-progress at Fox Family, including: “The Cartoon Touch,” a first-look deal with Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima’s ‘TWAS Entertainment; an adaptation of “The Royal Rabbits of London” from Will Davies; and “The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine,” an unearthed Mark Twain children’s story that was finished by Philip and Erin Stead.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Fox Family Developing 'Prom Goer's Interstellar

    Fox Family to Adapt YA Novel 'The Prom Goer's Interstellar Excursion'

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Fox Dates Untitled Deadpool Movie for December, Pushes Back 'Alita' and 'Dark Phoenix'

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

  • Lionsgate Stock Rises on Amazon Takeover

    Lionsgate Stock Rises on Speculation of Amazon Takeover

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

  • Djimon Hounsou Charlie's Angels

    Djimon Hounsou Joins 'Charlie's Angels' as One of the Bosleys (EXCLUSIVE)

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

  • Kathleen Kennedy

    Kathleen Kennedy Extends Lucasfilm Deal Through 2021

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

  • 'All About Nina' Review: An Uneasy

    Film Review: 'All About Nina'

    Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.” The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad