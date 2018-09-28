Fox Family to Adapt YA Novel ‘The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion’

Twentieth Century Fox Film’s family division has nabbed the rights to the young-adult science-fiction novel “The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion.”

The Knopf title, published in 2015, was written by author Chris McCoy, who will adapt his own work for the screen. The novel follows Bennett, a teen who lands his dream girl Sophie as a date to the prom, only to see her abducted by aliens in the middle of the New Mexico desert before the big dance. He hitches a ride to outer space with some eccentric musicians, as one does.

Vanessa Morrison, Nate Hopper, and Rachel Yeung are overseeing for Fox Family. Chernin Entertainment will produce the pic.

The project is one of many being ushered into development or production before Disney gets the keys to the Fox lot as the owner of the historic studio’s film and TV assets. In addition to movies from Ryan Reynolds and a new directorial effort from Greg Berlanti, the studio is reportedly mining the TV hits “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers” for feature adaptation.

“Interstellar Excursion” joins a few other works-in-progress at Fox Family, including: “The Cartoon Touch,” a first-look deal with Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima’s ‘TWAS Entertainment; an adaptation of “The Royal Rabbits of London” from Will Davies; and “The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine,” an unearthed Mark Twain children’s story that was finished by Philip and Erin Stead.