Fox Earnings Top Estimates as Disney Sale Looms

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Rupert Murdoch
The box office success of “Deadpool 2” and the continued ratings strength of Fox News bolstered earnings at 21st Century Fox during the most recent financial quarter. The media conglomerates income rose 18% to $7.94 billion, while earnings per-share increased 58% to 57 cents.

That easily topped Wall Street’s estimates. Analysts expected Fox to post revenues of $7.56 billion and earnings of 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

It’s a time of great change for the media empire behind 20th Century Fox, Fox News, and FX. Namely, one that will see most of its film and television assets shifting under the control of the Walt Disney Company. In July, shareholders in the two companies approved a $71.3 billion deal for the film studio, FX, and NatGeo, as well as partial ownership of Sky TV, India’s Star and Hulu. Fox is being reconstituted into a new company that will be centered around its broadcast channel, Fox News, sports channel FS1, and other television assets.

On a call with analysts shortly after Fox unveiled its earnings report, Fox CEO James Murdoch said the merger is “getting to the finish line.” Fox also said it will not host a similar call during the next financial quarter due to the pending sale.

Fox’s cable arm saw earnings climb 12% to $1.61 billion, which it attributed to higher advertising revenue and affiliate fees. The company’s film division also saw improvement, logging a $289 million profit compared to a $22 million loss in the prior-year quarter.

Even as it looks to sell many of the holdings that patriarch Rupert Murdoch spent decades cobbling together, Fox is engaged in a bidding war with Comcast for the remaining 61% of Sky, the European pay TV giant. Fox filed paperwork Tuesday that gives the company several more weeks to come up with a new bid to take over the company. Its current offer values Sky at £14 per share, less than Comcast’s bid of £14.75 share, which values Sky at $34 billion. At present, the recommendation of Sky’s independent directors is to accept Comcast’s bid, which would dramatically enhance the cable giant’s international sway.

Shares of Fox closed Wednesday down .22% at $44.96.

