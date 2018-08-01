A Prequel to ‘The Sandlot’ Is In the Works

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds.

The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD on March 27 as part of the film’s 25th anniversary and the cast re-united on “The Today Show” and at Dodger Stadium.

The original film was set in Los Angeles during the summer of 1962, pivoting off a new adolescent boy named Scott Smalls seeking to fit into the neighborhood and trying to play on the sandlot baseball team — even though he can’t play. After being humiliated, Smalls is taught how to play by the team leader Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, and joins the team. The boys  have to deal with losing a ball autographed by Babe Ruth and having to retrieve from The Beast, a savage English Mastiff dog who lives next door to the sandlot.

Fox saw solid success from “The Sandlot,” which was made for $7 million and grossed $33 million, followed by strong VHS and DVD sales. The studio made direct-to-video sequels “The Sandlot 2” in 2005 and 2007’s “The Sandlot: Heading Home” with both directed by Evans. Colin Greten and Daria Cercek are overseeing the project for the studio.

Reynolds’ script, “From New York to Florida,” landed on the 2016 Black List in a story of a troubled teen forced to go on a road trip with his grandparents. He is repped by Verve and Madhouse. The news about the prequel was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • 'Sandlot' Prequel In the Works at

    A Prequel to 'The Sandlot' Is In the Works

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • MoviePass card

    How Much Longer Can MoviePass Last?

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • Mel Gibson Colin Farrell

    Mel Gibson, Colin Farrell to Star in Revenge Thriller 'War Pigs'

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • Kiersey Clemons Lady and the Tramp

    Kiersey Clemons in Talks to Join Disney's Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp' (EXCLUSIVE)

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • Louis Farrakhan

    Netflix Won't Stream Louis Farrakhan Documentary

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • Royal Rabbits of London

    Fox Taps Will Davies to Write 'Royal Rabbits of London' Movie

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

  • Bjorn Runge

    'The Wife' Director Björn Runge Sets 'Remember Me' as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy “The Sandlot” with the original director and writer David Mickey Evans scripting the project along with Austin Reynolds. The studio is keeping the logline on the prequel under wraps. “The Sandlot” was re-released on Blu-ray and Digital HD […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad