Scooter Braun to Develop Korean Pop Movie With Fox

Dave McNary

Fox 2000 Pictures has acquired film rights to an untitled feature film set in the world of korean pop, or k-pop, with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects and Epic Magazine attached.

Elyse Hollander is attached to write the screenplay about an Asian American college student from the U.S. who becomes a top competitor on South Korea’s toughest k-pop competition show. Hollander’s screenplay for the Madonna biopic “Blonde Ambition” topped 2016’s Black List.

The k-pop project was announced Tuesday on the heels of an impressive opening weekend for Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians,” which underlined the appeal of Asian American stories.

“We’ve found great partners in Epic and Fox 2000 to showcase the world of k-pop,” Braun said. “We are excited to tap into Elyse’s talent to pull back the curtain on the genre at a time when it’s on the rise globally and give fans a story fueled by the excitement of k-pop music.”

Braun and James Shin are attached as producers with Scott Manson as executive producer on behalf of SB Projects. Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector are producing on behalf of Epic Magazine with Epic’s Joshua Bearman, executive producing. John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions will also serve as executive producer. Erin Siminoff and Jiao Chen will oversee for the studio.

Braun is best known as a music talent manager, with Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande on his roster. His SB Projects includes CBS procedural “Scorpion,” “The Giver,” and Bieber’s “Never Say Never,” which carried a $13 million budget and grossed $100 million worldwide. He’s also familiar with k-pop through his work with Psy and CL.

Scooter Braun is the perfect person to help audiences experience the thrill and wildness of k-pop,” said Davis. “He’s a visionary in the music space, and Epic couldn’t have found a better partner in our quest to tell this incredible story.”

Hollander’s “Blonde Ambition” is currently in developmet with Universal Pictures, Mike DeLuca Productions and Bellevue Productions producing. She is also currently adapting the GQ article, “Queens of the Stoned Age,” for Sony with Dakota Johnson attached to star.

