Fox Dates Untitled Deadpool Movie for December, Pushes Back ‘Alita’ and ‘Dark Phoenix’

Fox has set new release dates for several of its upcoming films — “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Gambit” — and announced an untitled Deadpool release.

Coming Dec. 21, the new “Deadpool” film is believed to be a PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2” with potentially new footage shot for its release, insiders tell Variety. Star Ryan Reynolds also teased the reappearance of the masked superhero Friday afternoon with a tweet recreating Fred Savage’s childhood “Princess Bride” scene.

The upcoming sci-fi flick “Alita” will be moving out of its crowded holiday slot for a President’s Day weekend release on Feb. 14. Fox is hoping the movie will be the first foreign film released after Chinese New Year for a stronger play period in China and a better chance at nabbing more premium screening locations.

The latest X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix” is also leaving its original premiere date behind in favor of an early summer release June 7. The premiere shift is also part of an effort to capitalize on Chinese viewers, following a strong response to its trailer this week.

Fox’s other X-Men entry “Gambit,” which has had a rocky road on its way to the big screen, is moving too. Leaving behind its early summer release in June, the film will instead premiere March 13, 2020. “Gambit” is currently in development with Channing Tatum still attached to play the titular hero. The film will take the place of a previously untitled Fox Marvel title.

Friday’s announcement marks the latest shift for “Gambit.” Rupert Wyatt was originally set to direct the superhero film, but left in September 2015, causing production delays. In January, Fox announced that it would be pushed back from Feb. 14, 2019, to June 7, 2019, following the exit of another director, Gore Verbinski. Producer Simon Kinberg told Variety in May that he hoped to shoot the movie over the summer.

