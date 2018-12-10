Fox Names Benjamin Bach MD for Germany, Replacing Vincent  De La Tour

Twentieth Century Fox has upped Benjamin Bach to managing director, theatrical, for Austria and Germany. In Germany he takes over from the long-serving Vincent de la Tour who is leaving after 27 years.

Bach has been MD of Fox’s operations in Austria since 2012 and he steps into his new, expanded, role immediately. He will continue oversee Austria as well as managing Germany.

The company said he will have strategic and operational responsibilities for Fox Germany and will continue to report to Paul Higginson, EVP, EMEA, 20th Century Fox, in the new role.

“I have known Benjamin for 15 years,” Higginson said. “He has exceptional experience and business acumen. He is an accomplished executive and I am delighted that he has agreed to manage our German operation in addition to his responsibilities in Austria.”

Prior to Fox, Bach was sales director, TV distribution, for Universal Pictures, based in London. He also worked at the Bollywood studio Eros, where he was based in both London and Mumbai. He started out in marketing and sales with Fox in the U.K.

“I am excited about taking on this new endeavor, working with very talented and creative individuals and contributing to the continued success of the German Fox operation,” Bach said in a statement.