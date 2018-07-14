Film News Roundup: ‘Captain Marvel’ Writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet to Pen ‘Artemis’ Movie

In today’s film news roundup, “Artemis” get a screenwriter, Mark Rylance comes on board “Waiting for the Barbarians” and John Travolta’s “The Poison Rose” wraps.

SCREENWRITER HIRED

Fox and New Regency have hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet to adapt its movie version of Andy Weir’s science-fiction novel “Artemis.”

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing. Simon Kinberg and Aditya Sood are producing “Artemis,” the follow-up novel by “The Martian” author. Steve Asbell is overseeing the movie for the studio.

“Artemis” follows a woman named Jazz, a directionless twentysomething constrained by her small town, the titular Artemis — the only city on Moon. With debts to pay and a salary that barely covers the rent, she can’t say no when a life-changing opportunity drops in her lap. But she then finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy for control of Artemis itself.

Robertson-Dworet’s recent credits include Marvel’s upcoming “Captain Marvel” and the MGM reboot of “Tomb Raider.” She is also working on Sony’s “Spider-Man” spinoff “Silver & Black.” She is represented by WME, Clifford Murray at Management 360, and Dan Fox at Hansen Jacobson. The news was first reported by Deadline.

CASTING

Mark Rylance has been cast in the independent feature “Waiting for the Barbarians,” with principal photography slated to begin this fall in Europe and North America.

Variety first reported on July 3 that Andrea Iervolino’s blockchain-based social entertainment platform TaTaTu is backing the feature film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel. Rylance will portray a servant in a story set in a tiny frontier town, doing his best to ignore an inevitable war with the so-called “barbarians.” After he witnesses the cruel and unjust treatment of prisoners of war, he reconsiders his role and carries out an act of rebellion.

“There is no one better suited or better equipped than Mark Rylance for a role as complex as that of the magistrate in waiting for the barbarians,” said Iervolino. “The story is his to own and bring to life in a way that only he can.”

Alongside TaTaTu, the movie is being produced by Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Media Group, as well as Michael Fitzgerald and Olga Segura. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

PRODUCTION WRAPS

Production wrapped on Friday in Savannah, Ga., on the thriller “The Poison Rose,” starring John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Brendan Fraser, Famke Janssen, Peter Stormare, Robert Patrick, and Ella Bleu Travolta.

George Gallo is directing. Producers are TaTaTu and Iervolino Entertainment. Producers are Andrea Iervolino and his Ambi Media Group partner Monika Bacardi, as well as Richard Salvatore, Jeff Elliott, Oscar Generale, and David Ornston.

Travolta stars as an ex-football star-turned-private inviestigator who has a soft spot for a lady in distress. He takes on a routine missing person’s case and discovers his long lost daughter. The movie is based on Richard Salvatore’s novel of the same name. Salvatore co-wrote the adapted screenplay with Gallo.

Millennium Media is handling international sales.