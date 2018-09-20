Former WGA East President Michael Winship Elected to Council Seat

Former Writers Guild of America East president Michael Winship has won one of the seven open freelance seats on the WGA East Council.

Others elected as freelance members on the council included newcomers Monica Lee Bellais and Kaitlin Fontana along with incumbents Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, A.M. Homes, Christopher Kyle, and Kyle Bradstreet. Incumbents Gail Lee and Kathy McGee were elected to the staff seats along with newcomer Kelly Stout.

The guild, which represents about 5,000 members, announced the winners Thursday. The terms for the newly elected council members will run for two years beginning Friday.

Freelance members work in screen, television and new media; and Staff members work in television, radio, and digital news shops.

Winship was elected president of the WGA East’s governing council in 2007, less than two months before a 100-day strike that began on Nov. 5, 2007. After serving five consecutive terms — making him the second-longest tenured president in WGA East history behind Herb Sargent — Winship decided not to seek a sixth term and Beau Willimon became president last year after running for the office unopposed.

Winship spent most of his presidency working as a senior writer for the Bill Moyers-hosted public TV series “Moyers & Company” and for its website, BillMoyers.com.