The Netherlands, Austria Pick Foreign-Language Oscar Candidates

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates.

“The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central Bank. Netflix has acquired global rights to the film outside of China, Belgium and The Netherlands and plans a roll out on Sept.11.

The movie was produced by Sytze van der Laan, Sabine Brian and Alain de Levita for the Dutch banner NL Film and TV, in co-production with EO-Evangelical Broadcasting and Belgium’s Zilvermeer Productions.

Lürsen is best-known for directing “In Orange” and “The Magicians.” “The Resistance Banker” has been nominated for a record 12 Golden Calf nominations, the national film awards of the Netherlands Film Festival. “The Resistance Banker”is also one of the highest-grossing Dutch titles at the local box office.

Meanwhile, the Austrian entry, “The Waldheim Waltz,” is documentary shedding light on the Nazi war crimes scandal surrounding Kurt Waldheim, the former UN Secretary General who was president of Austria from 1986 to 1992. During WW2, Waldheim was a lieutenant in army intelligence attached to German military units.

“The Waldheim Waltz” world premiered at Berlin where it won the Glashutte Prize for best documentary. Austria previously won two foreign-language Oscars, for Stefan Ruzowitzky’s “The Counterfeiters” in 2007 and for Michael Haneke’s “Amour” in 2012.

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. The 91st Oscars Ceremony will take place Feb. 24.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Burning Cannes

    'Burning' Set as Korea's Foreign-Language Oscars Contender

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • Foreign-Language Oscar Candidates Picked for The

    The Netherlands, Austria Pick Foreign-Language Oscar Candidates

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • Mara Review

    Film Review: 'Mara'

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • The Predator

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Predator'

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Review: Michael Moore's Warning

    Toronto Film Review: Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • Toronto Fest Touts Canadian Rookies, Auteurs

    Toronto Festival Touts Canadian Rookies and Auteurs in Lineup

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

  • Mouthpiece

    Toronto Film Review: 'Mouthpiece'

    The Netherlands and Austria have chosen Joram Lürsen’s “The Resistance Banker” and Ruth Beckermann’s “The Waldheim Waltz” as their respective foreign-language Oscar candidates. “The Resistance Banker” is set in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during World War II and tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, a banker who financed the Dutch Resistance by defrauding the Central […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad