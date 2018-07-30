Florence Pugh Lands Female Lead in ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster’s Next Film

Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing.

Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest.

Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie with $70 million worldwide, the studio was quick to sign on to finance and distribute Aster’s next film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Aster also penned the script. Lars Knudsen is producing.

Pugh stars in BBC/AMC’s limited series “Little Drummer Girl” for director Park Chan-Wook. The series, based on a John Le Carré novel and also starring Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, premieres in October for eight episodes.

Pugh is also the female lead in Netflix drama “Outlaw King,” which will debut on Nov. 9, directed by David Mackenzie. She just landed the coveted role of Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s remake of “Little Women” alongside Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee Chalamet.

Pugh is a 2018 BAFTA Breakthrough nominee and BFI winner for best actress for her critically acclaimed performance in 2017’s “Lady Macbeth.”

She is repped by WME, Julian Belfrage Associates in the U.K., and attorney Greg Slewett.