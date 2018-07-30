Florence Pugh Lands Female Lead in ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster’s Next Film

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Florence Pugh
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing.

Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest.

Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie with $70 million worldwide, the studio was quick to sign on to finance and distribute Aster’s next film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Aster also penned the script. Lars Knudsen is producing.

Pugh stars in BBC/AMC’s limited series “Little Drummer Girl” for director Park Chan-Wook. The series, based on a John Le Carré novel and also starring Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, premieres in October for eight episodes.

Pugh is also the female lead in Netflix drama “Outlaw King,” which will debut on Nov. 9, directed by David Mackenzie. She just landed the coveted role of Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s remake of “Little Women” alongside Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee Chalamet.

Pugh is a 2018 BAFTA Breakthrough nominee and BFI winner for best actress for her critically acclaimed performance in 2017’s “Lady Macbeth.”

She is repped by WME, Julian Belfrage Associates in the U.K., and attorney Greg Slewett.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh Lands Female Lead in 'Hereditary' Director Ari Aster's Next Film

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • The entrance to the Sony Pictures

    Sony Taps Erik Moreno to Suss Out Merger and Acquisition Opportunities

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy

    'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast Says It 'Fully Supports' James Gunn

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • Mowgli Trailer

    'Mowgli's' Sale to Netflix Signals Changing Times

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • Left to right: Henry Cavill as

    Korea Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible' Beats 'Wolf Brigade'

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible': Is Tom Cruise Irreplaceable?

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations

    CBS Films Chief Terry Press Breaks Silence on Leslie Moonves Accusations

    Florence Pugh is set to star in “Herditary” director Ari Aster’s next film, which A24 is producing. Pugh broke the news while promoting her new BBC drama “Little Drummer Girl” at this week’s Television Critics Association press tour. Production is currently underway in Budapest. Following the success of “Hereditary,” which recently became A24’s highest-grossing movie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad