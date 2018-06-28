‘In the Fade’ Director to Take on Stephen King’s ‘Firestarter’ for Universal, Blumhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fatih Akin
CREDIT: Lehmann/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.”

Scott Teems will adapt the script.

Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

Goldsman will produce along with Jason Blum of Blumhouse. Blum most recently produced the hit “Split” from M. Night Shyamalan and Oscar winner “Get Out” from Jordan Peele. Martha de Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 adaptation of “Firestarter” starring a young Drew Barrymore, will executive produce.

VP of production Sara Scott will oversee production for Universal.

This will mark the third time Goldsman and Blum have worked together following the “Paranormal Activity” franchise and “Stephanie.”

After the success of New Line’s “It,” every studio with any sort of King IP has fast-tracked each property into pre-production. The sequel to “It” is about to get underway, Paramount’s “Pet Sematary” is currently in production, and Warner Bros. recently tapped Ewan McGregor to play adult Danny Torrance in the “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep,” also starring Rebecca Ferguson.

Universal had been developing “Firestarter” for awhile, and, like other studios, felt it was the time to push out its own King pic. It saw “Firestarter” as the best property that was ready to go.

Akin broke out with “In the Fade,” which took home the Golden Globe for best foreign film. He had previously won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for “Head On.”

He is repped by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Fatih Akin

    'In the Fade' Director to Take on Stephen King's 'Firestarter' for Universal, Blumhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • Legendary Logo

    Legendary Entertainment Closes $1 Billion Credit Facility

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • Indiana Jones

    'Indiana Jones 5' Will Miss 2020 Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • 'Black Water' Review

    Film Review: 'Black Water'

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • Harlan Ellison Dead

    Harlan Ellison, Provocative Sci-Fi Writer of 'Star Trek,' 'A Boy and His Dog,' Dies at 84

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • Miramax Global Television and Digital Sales

    Miramax Global Television and Digital Sales Head Joe Patrick Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

  • Rebecca Ferguson Doctor Sleep

    Rebecca Ferguson Joins Ewan McGregor in 'The Shining' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fatih Akin will direct Universal Pictures, Akiva Goldsman, and Blumhouse Productions’ adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel “Firestarter.” Scott Teems will adapt the script. Based on King’s classic novel, the story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad