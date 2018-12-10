FilmSharks Snags International Rights To ‘The Adopters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentine sales agency FilmSharks Intl. has inked international rights to “The Adopters,” a comedy production from Tomás Lipgot’s Buenos Aires-based Duermevela, Pablo Ingercher’s Oh My Gómez Films and Patricio Rabuffetti-founded Non Stop.

A same-sex romantic comedy, “The Adopters” marks the second solo directorial effort of Argentine Daniel Gimelberg, who debuted with “Before” and co-directed “Hotel Room” alongside Catalan auteur Cesc Gay. Gimelberg also served as art director on “The Last Elvis,” from the Oscar-winning Armando Bo,and Juan Taratuto’s “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” among other titles.

Starring Diego Gentile (Damián Szifron’s “Wild Tales”), Rafel Spregelburd (Lucrecia Mertel’s “Zama”), key cast also includes Marina Bellati, Florencia Peña and Radagast. In “The Adopters,” TV conductor Martin confesses his need to be a father with his partner Leonardo. Both in their forties, one shows anxiety while the other expresses insecurity and reluctance, testing the strength of the decade-long relationship.

Martin is drawn to the bizarre ideas of a female athlete from his therapy group, who wants to get pregnant, but the sperm of her husband –a former karate champion– don’t seem to punch with the required power. So, she suggests Martin as the biological donor and that they share the parenthood between the three of them.

“It’s the story of a gay couple in current Buenos Aires. A long-lasting couple that can reach ridiculous extremes on their way to becoming parents,” Gimelberg said, who is a gay and adopted himself. “It’s an emotional comedy, packed with things that I want to tell, and have experienced myself.”

“In today’s theatrical market you can only compete with refreshing, smart-written movies of untold stories. Right after we shared the first cut with some studios and key players, we got immediate feedback that we made the right choice in adopting ‘The Adopters’,” FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud told Variety, adding that he is about to close a sales deal with a major.

The original idea belongs to Gimelberg and multi-awarded Cesc Gay (“A Gun in Each Hand,” “Truman”). Script has been penned by Gimelberg and Andi Ochoa.