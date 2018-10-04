You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘The Hate U Give’ Set for Free Screenings for Young Audiences

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
DF-15729 – KJ Apa and Amandla Stenberg in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE HATE U GIVE. Photo Credit: Erika Doss.
CREDIT: ERIKA DOSS

In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival. 

FREE SCREENINGS

Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for young people in nine metro areas on Oct. 6.

The screenings will take place at 11 a.m. local time in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Students and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to register for the free screenings.

Fox said it kicks off a campaign to bring up to 50 showings to communities and invited schools, community groups, and nonprofit organizations. Individuals interested in supporting screenings for classrooms around the country can contribute, with 21st Century Fox matching donations up to $25,000.

The movie stars Amandla Stenberg as a high school student switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer.

Related

The film will be shown at 34 theaters beginning Oct. 5 and go wide on Oct. 19.

FILM FESTIVALS

The Napa Valley Film Festival will kick off with its Sneak Preview Night on Nov. 6, featuring a special presentation of Columbia Pictures’ “The Front Runner,” starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, and Alfred Molina.

Sony is releasing the movie, the story of Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988, which was derailed after he was caught in a scandalous love affair.

The festival’s official opening night film on Nov. 7 is Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures’ “Green Book,” directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini. Mortensen plays a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood hired to drive Ali’s black world-class pianist on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, where they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans.

Closing the festival on Nov. 11 is HBO Films’ “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.” Directed by Marina Zenovich, the documentary gives an intimate look into the life and work of Williams.

****

Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, and Israeli director/screenwriter Avi Nesher will be honored on Nov. 6 at the opening of the 32nd Israel Film Festival.

The honors will be presented at the Steve Tisch Cinema Center at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, followed by the Opening Night West Coast Gala Premiere screening of Nesher’s new film, “The Other Story.”

The festival will run through Nov. 20 with screenings of over 40 narrative films, documentaries, and television series, as well as short films, at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills and the Laemmle Town Center 5 Theatre in Encino.

Blum’s credits include “Get Out,” “Split,” “Whiplash,” the “Purge” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises, “BlacKkKlansman,” and the upcoming films “Halloween,” “Glass,” and Jordan Peele’s “Us.” He will receive the festival’s achievement in film and TV award. Nesher will receive the cinematic achievement award.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • DF-15729 – KJ Apa and Amandla

    Film News Roundup: 'The Hate U Give' Set for Free Screenings for Young Audiences

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • Val Kilmer Val Kilmer poses for

    Q&A: Val Kilmer Talks 'The Super' and 'Top Gun' Sequel

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • Michael Chaves

    'Conjuring 3' Draws 'Curse of La Llorona' Director Michael Chaves

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • Jon Stewart Steve Carell

    Jon Stewart Finds Next Directing Gig With Steve Carell as Top Choice to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • 'Moynihan' Review: Daniel Patrick Moynihan Gets

    Film Review: 'Moynihan'

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer Joins Gal Gadot in 'Death on the Nile' Remake

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY, USA OUT, CANADA

    'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Remake in the Works at Disney

    In today’s film news roundup, free screenings of “The Hate U Give” are announced, the Napa Valley Film Festival is opening with “The Green Book,” and Jason Blum receives an award from the Israel Film Festival.  FREE SCREENINGS Twentieth Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are offering free screenings of “The Hate U Give” for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad