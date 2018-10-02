You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Biblical Movie ‘Elijah’ in the Works With Winter State

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival.

PROJECT UNVEILED

Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers about idol worship, Variety has learned exclusively.

Producers Hamid and Camille Torabpour said “Elijah” will have elements of “The Lord of the Rings,” “Percy Jackson” and “The Passion of the Christ” with a diverse cast and crew of women and men both behind and in front of the camera. Jhene Chase, a Saudi-American female filmmaker whose credits include “Summertime Dropouts,” will be directing from a screenplay by Hamid Torabpour and Andrew Kightlinger.

“We’re looking to immerse ourselves in a story where the impossible comes to life, and the challenges of faith portray themselves in remarkable ways to catapult us on an incredible journey and a stunning experience for the audience,” she said.

“Elijah” is fully financed by Hollywood Media Bridge. Minnesota-based Winter State teamed with Chase on “Summertime Dropouts.”

Related

CASTINGS

Will Patton and Mark O’Brien are starring in the independent thriller-drama “Hammer,” with cameras rolling this month in Northern Ontario and Newfoundland, Variety has learned exclusively.

Christian Sparkes will direct the film from his own script. Supporting cast includes Ben Cotton, Vickie Papavs, Connor Price, and Dayle McLeod.

Patton and O’Brien are playing a father and son with Patton’s character still picking up the pieces of his family after kicking his oldest son (O’Brien) out of the house. The son shows up on the run from a botched drug deal, forcing his father to help him escape from the vengeful dealer he crossed.

Producers of the film are Allison White of Sara Fost Pictures, Chris Agoston of The Screen Asylum, Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions and William Woods of Woods Entertainment.

O’Brien is repped by Buchwald, The Characters, and Thruline Entertainment annd Lichter Grossman Nicols Adler and Feldman.  Patton is repped by APA and Grand View Management.

****

Michael Masini has been cast in the upcoming feature Fred Rogers film, “You Are My Friend”, alongside Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper, Variety has learned exclusively.

The TriStar film is being directed by Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”). The movie is an exploration of the friendship that Rogers developed with journalist Tom Junod, played by Rhys.

Masini’s credits include “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS” and “Modern Family. He is repped by Robyn Holt, Sol, and Headline/Ellis Talent Group, alongside ZTPR.
FILM FESTIVAL

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s Savannah Film Festival will open Oct. 27 with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” with actresses Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira along with producer Gabriela Rodriguez in attendance.

The festival’s Centerpiece Gala will be “If Beale Street Could Talk,” written and directed by Barry Jenkins and starring festival honorees Stephan James and KiKi Layne. All three will be in attendance.

The festival will close on Nov. 3 with “Green Book,” directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Viggo Mortensen and 2016 festival honoree Mahershala Ali.

Among the other films screening are “The Front Runner,” “Widows,” “The Favourite” and “Vox Lux.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Biblical Movie 'Elijah' in the Works

    Film News Roundup: Biblical Movie 'Elijah' in the Works With Winter State

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • Gene Wilder Appreciation Comic Genius Blazing

    What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in October 2018

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • Helen Reddy

    'Midnight Special' Musical Variety Series Getting Documentary

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • Ansel ElgortVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Ansel Elgort to Star in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Dolittle

    'Voyage of Doctor Dolittle' With Robert Downey Jr. Pushed Back to 2020

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • George Carlin Comedian George Carlin opens

    George Carlin Biopic in Development With 'Moneyball' Screenwriter Stan Chervin

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

  • Gordon Cox, Jeffrey Seller and Robert

    Producers Talk Passion, Persistence and Progress at Variety's Power of Broadway Gathering

    In today’s news roundup, the Bible’s Elijah is getting a movie; Will Patton, Mark O’Brien and Michael Masini get acting roles; and “Roma” will open the Savannah Film Festival. PROJECT UNVEILED Winter State Entertainment is launching “Elijah” as a supernatural feature film interpretation based on the Biblical prophet of the same name who confronted rulers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad