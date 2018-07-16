Felicity Jones Channels Young Ruth Bader Ginsburg in First ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Trailer

Felicity Jones transforms into a young version of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the first trailer for “On the Basis of Sex.”

The British actress speaks in Ginsburg’s distinctive Brooklyn-inflected accent in “On the Basis of Sex,” which deals with on of Ginsburg’s earliest cases, Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld. She successfully argued before the Supreme Court in 1975 that a widower denied his wife’s survivor benefits under Social Security violated the right to equal protection secured by the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, when will men and women ever be equal?” she asks in the trailer.

The story’s narrative shows a young Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty (played by Armie Hammer) as she confronts tradition in a quietly bold way, saying evenly at one point to another attorney, “You don’t get to tell me when to when to quit.”

Jones, who starred in “Theory of Everything” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” said in April at Cinemacon that she spoke in the jurist’s voice while on the set. “I was full Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Jones recalled.

The feature opens on Dec. 25 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court. The cast includes Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Cailee Spaeny. Mimi Leder (“Deep Impact,” “The Leftovers”) directed from a Daniel Stiepleman script. Producers are Robert Cort and Jonathan King. Focus Features and Participant Media are the production companies.

“On the Basis of Sex” comes months after “RBG,” Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s critically acclaimed documentary on the life and career of Ginsburg. The Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media title has generated a mighty $12.5 million at the domestic box office.