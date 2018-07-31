Poll: What’s Your Favorite Shark Movie?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Meg
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies.

The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like ‘Sharknado’ if it had a $150 million budget and a heart,” writer Erich Hoeber recently joked to Variety.

Steven Spielberg is credited with originating the shark movie (and the summer blockbuster at large) with his 1975 classic “Jaws.” The film followed a man-eating shark that hunted beachgoers and thrilled audiences, generating a massive $470 million worldwide.

It would go on to inspire a number of other movies focusing on the sharp-toothed fish, including 1999’s “Deep Blue Sea,” which found moderate critical and commercial success. The horror movie “Open Water” came just a few years after, centering on a couple that gets lost at sea and have to face some underwater creatures.

And then came perhaps the most infamous shark movie in recent years: “Sharknado.” The made-for-television movie may have been knocked for its camp, but it was a ratings success and spawned five (!) sequels. “The Shallows,” the 2016 thriller starring Blake Lively, also found a fanbase — and better reviews from critics.

Which of these shark movies is your favorite? Weigh in below!

More Film

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

    ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Stars Draw Similarities Between 1970s and Present-Day Racism

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • The Meg

    Poll: What's Your Favorite Shark Movie?

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • Locarno: The Match Factory to Sell

    Locarno: The Match Factory to Sell Jan Bonny’s 'A Winter's Tale'

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • LA Film Festival Stresses Diversity in

    LA Film Festival Unveils Diverse Competition Slate

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • Latino Orgs Launch Boycott over Lack

    Latino Orgs Single Out Paramount in Boycott Over Lack of Representation

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • The Bleeding Edge

    Netflix 'The Bleeding Edge' Filmmakers Respond to Bayer Attack on Film

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

  • Venom trailer

    Tom Hardy Unleashes His Inner Beast in New Ultra-Violent 'Venom' Trailer

    When “The Meg” debuts on Aug. 10, it will continue a long legacy of shark movies. The science-fiction film, starring Jason Statham and directed by Jon Turteltaub, follows a group of scientists as they attempt to stop the biggest shark in the world — the Megalodon — from terrorizing a beach. “‘The Meg’ is like […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad