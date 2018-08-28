Poll: What’s Your Favorite ‘Conjuring’ Movie?

When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.”

“The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. The movie followed their attempts to help the Perron family as they’re terrorized by spirits in their new farmhouse and became a massive hit, grossing $319 million worldwide on just a $20 million production budget.

Naturally, sequels and spinoffs were inevitable. “The Conjuring 2” came out in 2016, finding the Warrens once again tackling a famous case: the Enfield Poltergeist. It was another success, grossing $320 million worldwide.

“The Conjuring” also spawned its own series of spinoffs. “Annabelle,” inspired by the creepy doll in “The Conjuring,” was released in 2014. “Annabelle: Creation,” which told the origin story of the possessed toy, came out in 2017.

And now, another spinoff derived from a particularly spooky feature in “The Conjuring” movies is being released. Inspired by the terrifying nun portrait in “The Conjuring 2,” “The Nun,” starring Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet, will follow the investigation of a mysterious suicide of a nun at the Carța Monastery.

Which movie in “The Conjuring” franchise is your favorite? Weigh in below!