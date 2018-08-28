Poll: What’s Your Favorite ‘Conjuring’ Movie?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Conjuring 2

When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.”

“The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. The movie followed their attempts to help the Perron family as they’re terrorized by spirits in their new farmhouse and became a massive hit, grossing $319 million worldwide on just a $20 million production budget.

Naturally, sequels and spinoffs were inevitable. “The Conjuring 2” came out in 2016, finding the Warrens once again tackling a famous case: the Enfield Poltergeist. It was another success, grossing $320 million worldwide.

“The Conjuring” also spawned its own series of spinoffs. “Annabelle,” inspired by the creepy doll in “The Conjuring,” was released in 2014. “Annabelle: Creation,” which told the origin story of the possessed toy, came out in 2017.

And now, another spinoff derived from a particularly spooky feature in “The Conjuring” movies is being released. Inspired by the terrifying nun portrait in “The Conjuring 2,” “The Nun,” starring Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet, will follow the investigation of a mysterious suicide of a nun at the Carța Monastery.

Which movie in “The Conjuring” franchise is your favorite? Weigh in below!

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • The Conjuring 2

    Poll: What's Your Favorite 'Conjuring' Movie?

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan Tribute Set for November at Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

  • Directors Guild Awards 2020 Date Set

    Directors Guild Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame, IMDBPro Announce 22 Newly Certified Gender-Balanced Films

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

  • Oscars: Venice Kicks Off Festival Season

    Oscars: Venice Plants Flag to Start Festival Season

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

  • Uri Singer arrives at the 33rd

    'Marjorie Prime' Producer Uri Singer Launching TaleFlick Platform

    When “The Nun” hits theaters on Sept. 7, it will mark the fifth film in what’s become a full-blown cinematic universe that started with “The Conjuring.” “The Conjuring,” directed by James Wan, was released in 2013 and was inspired by the real-life exploits of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad