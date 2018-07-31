‘Fantasy Island’ Movie in the Works at Blumhouse

Blumhouse and Sony are teaming up for a “Fantasy Island” movie with “Truth or Dare” filmmaker Jeff Wadlow attached to direct.

The “Fantasy Island” television series, produced by Spelling-Goldberg Prods., ran on ABC between 1977 and 1984. It starred Ricardo Montalbán as the white-suited Mr. Roarke who oversees of a mysterious island where people could live out their fantasies — for a price. The series often dealt with dark themes and the supernatural.

The series ran for seven seasons with 152 episodes. It became best known for Mr. Roarke’s sidekick Tattoo (played by Hervé Villechaize), who would ring a bell in a bell tower and shout “Ze plane! Ze plane!” to announce the arrival of a new set of guests at the start of each episode.

Wadlow is directing and writing “Fantasy Island” with his “Truth or Dare” co-writers, Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Jason Blum is producing, while Wadlow will executive produce along with Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson. Ryan Turek will oversee for Blumhouse, and Matt Milam will oversee for Sony.

Blumhouse’s low-cost “Truth or Dare” was released in April by Universal and grossed $92 million worldwide.

Wadlow is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.