You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Final Trailer Reveals Surprising Character

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday.

The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from fans using the hashtag #WandsReady.

Eddie Redmayne returns in the highly anticipated sequel as the wizard Newt Scamander, who is called upon by Professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) to track down the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

“The wizarding and non-wizarding worlds have been at peace for over a century,” Dumbledore tells Scamander in the new footage. “Grindelwald wants to see that peace destroyed.”

“You want me to hunt him down? To kill him?” Scamander asks. Dumbledore tells Scamander, “I cannot move against Grindelwald. It has to be you.”

Also in the clip, Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone is seen hissing the name “Nagini” as new cast member Claudia Kim bends backwards to transform into a snake. Potterheads know that’s a reference to the snake that belonged to Lord Voldemort.

Related

The previous trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July gave a glimpse at returning characters from 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” like Scamander, Katherine Waterston’s Tina Goldstein, and Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski. It also introduced newcomers including Brontis Jodorowsky as alchemist Nicolas Flamel and Callum Turner as Newt’s older brother Theseus Scamander.

Director David Yates and J.K. Rowling, who wrote both the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” book and screenplay, are both back on board for the sequel. Rowling said in 2016 that there will be five installments in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise. The “Harry Potter” author previously defended Depp’s casting after fans denounced the actor, who was accused of domestic violence toward his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” arrives to theaters on Nov. 18. Watch the trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • Ansel Elgort as Jonathan

    Ansel Elgort-Starrer 'Jonathan' Bought by Well Go for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

    'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Final Trailer Reveals Surprising Character

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • Matteo Garrone's 'Dogman' Is Italy's Oscar

    Matteo Garrone's 'Dogman' Is Italy's Oscar Contender

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • 'Vienna Boys Choir' Finds Harmony With

    'Vienna Boys Choir' Finds Harmony With Australian Development Deal

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • Tokyo Festival Omits U.S. Films From

    Tokyo Festival Omits U.S. Films From Competition Section

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • Basque Production: Higher-Profile Titles for 2018

    Basque Production: Higher-Profile Titles at San Sebastian, or Coming Down the Pipeline

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

  • France's Logical Pictures, Filmax Board Aritz

    San Sebastian: France's Logical Pictures, Filmax Board Aritz Moreno's 'Advantages' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Bros. dropped the final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Tuesday. The studio teamed up with Twitter to exclusively launch the spot on the social media platform before it went live elsewhere. When the trailer debuted, electronic billboards posted in New York City, Toronto, and Tokyo flooded with real-time Twitter reactions from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad