×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald’ Launches With $31 Million at International Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days.

The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with $3.6 million each in two days.

“Fantastic Beasts 2” launched in Russia on Thursday, with $2.1 million from 3,554 screens, and dominated the market with an 87% share of the top five films. It debuted in Brazil with $2 million on 1,474 screens, taking 60% of the top five. The film opened with $1.4 million on Thursday in Germany after reeling in $1.3 million in sneak previews. It pulled in $1.7 million in Australia, making “Grindelwald” the top Warner opening for 2018.

“Grindelwald” opens in another 24 markets on Friday, including Spain, U.K., China, and Mexico. The movie took in $9.1 million in North American previews on Thursday night and has been projected to earn $65 million from 4,163 domestic locations this weekend. Industry estimates forecast a worldwide gross as high as $250 million.

Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander, along with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Johnny Depp as the titular evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law joins the cast as Albus Dumbledore in the days before he was the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Marvin Levy Close Up

    Marvin Levy: The Road From Tex and Jinx to 'Close Encounters'

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • Kathleen Kennedy, left, and Frank Marshall

    What It's Really Like to Work for Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • Raúl Castillo as Pa and Evan

    Spirit Awards Nominations Led by 'We the Animals'

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • Cicely Tyson attends night two of

    Governors Awards: Cicely Tyson Looks Back on a Groundbreaking Career

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • Richard Lormand Dead: Film Lover, Publicist

    Richard Lormand, Film Lover, Publicist and Producer, Dies At 56

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • Lalo Schifrin Honorary Oscar

    Lalo Schifrin: 'Impossible' Composer Receives Oscar for Jazzy Career

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

  • 'Los Silencios' Wins Stockholm Film Festival's

    Beatriz Seigner's 'Los Silencios' Wins Stockholm Impact Award

    Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is showing magic at the international box office, grossing $31 million at 24,350 screens in its first two days. The tentpole, which added 45 markets on Thursday, is the top movie in all but one of 55 territories. The top markets are France and South Korea, with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad