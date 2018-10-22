You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fandango Becomes Largest Online Ticketer in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fandango Latin America
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in more than 15 Latin American countries.

The new deals will greatly increase the ticketing footprint of Fandango’s subsidiary Fandango Latin America, giving it access to 4% of all screens in Colombia, 78% in Chile, 72% in Bolivia, and half of all screens in Mexico and Peru. The pact pushes Fandango’s global screen count to more than 45,000 worldwide and grants it access to more than half of all screens across the region. It is now the largest online ticketer in Latin America.

“It makes sense for us,” said Paul Yanover, Fandango’s president. “There’s an avid culture of moviegoing in Latin America, they have beautiful movie theaters, and they are connected customers who buy tickets on their phones and devices.”

The move is part of a larger push by Fandango to grow its international presence. In 2012, Fandango had just 20,000 screens, with the bulk of them sitting in the United States. That count has more than doubled and a major part of that has been the company’s decision to expand into Central and South America. Central to that effort was Fandango’s 2016 purchase of Peruvian-based Cinepapaya, a major online ticketer in the region.

“The entire film industry is becoming more global,” said Yanover. “There are more growth opportunities in many of these markets.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Saudi Arabia Confirms Jamal Khashoggi's Death, Calling It 'Huge and Grave Mistake'

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • Fandango Latin America

    Fandango Becomes Largest Online Ticketer in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • Vue International Acquires German Multiplex Circuit

    Vue International Acquires German Multiplex Circuit CineStar

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • Rome MIA Market Wraps Positively With

    Rome MIA Market Wraps Positively With Bigger U.S. Presence, Strong Product

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • India’s Roy Kapur Films Launches Eclectic

    India’s Roy Kapur Films Reveals Eclectic Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    Korea Box Office: ‘First Man’ Lands on Top at Weekend

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

  • Aaron Kwok, Chow Yun-fat

    China Box Office: Slowdown Continues as 'Gutenberg' Takes Third Weekend Win

    Fandango dramatically expanded its presence in Latin America on Monday. The ticketing giant announced that it has signed multi-year deals with Cinepolis, Cinemark, National Amusements (Showcase Cinemas, UCI) and Cinemex, companies with a significant presence in the region. The deal adds 5,000 new screens to Fandango’s count and enables the company to sell tickets in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad