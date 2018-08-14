Poll: Which Fall Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

A Star Is Born Halloween
CREDIT: Warner Bros./Universal

Fall movie season is fast approaching, with blockbusters and awards-season contenders alike planning their big debuts.

Summer may have boasted blockbusters like “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” but fall has plenty of high-profile offerings as well. On Oct. 5, Bradley Cooper will introduce his directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” starring himself and Lady Gaga. The film was originally set for May 18, but was pushed into the heart of Oscar season when the studio saw awards potential.

On that same day, a bit of counter-programming will also hit theaters. Sony’s “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy as the alien symbiote, will debut after much hype, giving a dark edge to the studio’s comic-book offerings. Later that month, on Oct. 19, Universal will release “Halloween,” bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis once again to face Michael Meyers.

November will offer a couple of highly anticipated sequels for movie lovers. The “Fantastic Beasts” sequel, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” will bring back Newt Scamander and co., as well as Johnny Depp as the titular villain, on Nov. 16. And on Nov. 21, Michael B. Jordan will return for “Creed II,” in which he’ll prepare for a bout against the son of Ivan Drago.

Which of the following fall movies are you most excited to see? Weigh in below!

