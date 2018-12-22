Event Cinema Shows Its Value With ‘BTS,’ ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’

Event cinema is coming of age as movie theaters increasingly look to live events and one-night screenings during the Sunday-Thursday corridor. BTS concert documentary, “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” pulled in a record-setting $18 million in 79 territories at 2,650 movie theaters in three nights for Trafalgar Releasing — including $3.6 million in the U.S. Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” earned $2.3 million at 1,142 theaters in North America on Dec. 17 — marking the largest single night for a Fathom Events documentary. It will screen again at more than 900 locations on Dec. 27. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, said the numbers show that 2018 is a turning point for event cinema.

“Though event cinema has been there all along, quietly and consistently drawing huge audiences while offering up great content to draw folks to the multiplex, 2018 is the year that this unsung (and oft under appreciated) hero of box office made an undeniable mark with the incredible performances of ‘BTS’ and ‘ They Shall Not Grow Old ,’” he said.

Fathom — which is jointly owned by AMC, Cinemark and Regal — has seen 18 titles top the $1 million mark in domestic grosses this year. John Rubey, former head of Fathom, said the 2018 Event Cinema business is estimated to generate gross box office of $351 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at 6% annually. About 45% of grosses are coming from Western Europe and another 41% from North America. “Series events are more successful than one time only events,” Rubey said. “Key brands in Event Cinema content providers include The Metropolitan Opera, Disney’s Newsies, Turner Classic Movies, Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Kirk Cameron, CBN Studios, The National Theater Live, The Really Useful Group/Universal, The BBC, The Bolshoi Ballet, BTS (Burn the Stage), Coldplay, Bon Jovi, and One Direction.” Jamie Woglom, head of North American marketing for London-based Trafalgar, notes that the company has been very much oriented toward worldwide event cinema since its formation last year. Former Picturehouse managing director Lynn Goleby bought out Picturehouse’s distribution assets from Cineworld. “The basis for our business is that people crave the opportunity to get together,” Woglom said. “We’ll do 24 to 36 releases next year.”

Woglom noted that the K-pop film “Burn the Stage” dethroned “One Direction!” as the top-grossing event cinema of all time and that “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams” took in $3.5 million — proving that a cinema release preceding an Amazon Prime release by two days could be successful from a box office perspective. “The King and I: From the London Palladium” took in $2.5 million at the box office and reached the No. 1 spot in the U.K. with more than double the box office of the next film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”