You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eva Longoria Joins ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie as Dora’s Mother

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eva LongoriaHollywood Film Awards Arrivals, Beverly Hills, California, USA - 05 Nov 2017
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutters

Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character.

Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date.

Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since 2015. Executive producers are John G. Scotti, Julia Pistor and Eugenio Derbez, who is also co-starring along with Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison.

Dora the Explorer” was developed through the studio’s Paramount Players division, which hired writer-director Nick Stoller in October to work on the script. James Bobin, whose credits include “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Muppets Most Wanted, is directing.

Production companies are Paramount Players, Nickelodeon and Walden Media. The animated “Dora the Explorer” television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons with 172 episodes aired.  It followed a young Latina girl who went on adventures around the world.

The movie will center on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and dealing with high school. She finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), and a rag tag group of teens on a Goonies-esque adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Longoria last appeared opposite Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, and Vanessa Hudgens in Ken Marino’s canine comedy, “Dog Days.” She is an executive producer for the new ABC drama series “Grand Hotel” through her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Longoria also executive produced the Lifetime series “Devious Maids” and NBC comedy “Telenovela,” in which she also starred.

Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Film

  • Julianne Moore

    Toronto: A24 Nabs Julianne Moore Film 'Gloria Bell' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • Eva LongoriaHollywood Film Awards Arrivals, Beverly

    Eva Longoria Joins 'Dora the Explorer' Movie as Dora's Mother

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek'Papillon' film

    'Papillon': Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek's New Drama Is 'Somewhat of a Love Story'

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Why Box Office Tracking Is Still Off for Diverse Movies Like 'Crazy Rich Asians'

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • camping Jannifer Garner

    Jennifer Garner Talks Walk of Fame, TV After ‘Alias’

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' Opens

    Kevin Spacey's 'Billionaire Boys Club' Opens With Abysmal $618

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Can 'Crazy Rich Asians' Save the Rom-Com by Embracing Diversity?

    Eva Longoria is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie. She will portray the mother of the title character. Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019 release date. Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad