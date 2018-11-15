Eva Longoria Baston to Direct, Star in Comedy ’24-7′ With Kerry Washington

Eva Longoria Baston will make her feature directorial debut, produce, and star with Kerry Washington in Universal’s workplace comedy “24-7.”

Paul Feig is producing with partner Jessie Henderson through their FeigCo Entertainment banner. Longoria Baston is producing through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment as is Washington via her Simpson Street company. UnbeliEVAble’s Ben Spector is also a producer.

Longoria Baston will direct from Sarah Rothschild’s script about a group of women accountants in a firm who band together against a similar male group in order to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.

Universal’s Sara Scott and Christine Sun are overseeing “24-7” for Universal. Will Rack is overseeing for UnbeliEVAble and Pilar Savone is on the project for Simpson Street.

Longoria Baston recently completed work on Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie, portraying the mother of the title character. Longoria Baston last appeared opposite Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, and Vanessa Hudgens in Ken Marino’s canine comedy “Dog Days.” She is an executive producer for the new ABC drama series “Grand Hotel” and also executive produced the Lifetime series “Devious Maids” and NBC comedy “Telenovela,” in which she also starred.

Longoria Baston has also directed multiple episodes of TV including “Black-ish,” “Jane the Virgin,” “The Mick,” “LA to Vegas,” and “Telenovela.” She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Group. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.