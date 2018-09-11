Eugenio Derbez to Star in Comedy ‘The Three Tenors’ for Sony Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has acquired “The Three Tenors,” an original comedy that it believes is the perfect vehicle for Eugenio Derbez, Variety has learned.

Derbez is one of Mexico’s biggest stars. His credits include the worldwide hit “Instructions Not Included,” which took in nearly $100 million worldwide when it opened in 2013. Derbez starred opposite Anna Faris earlier this year in “Overboard,” which has earned over $90 million worldwide, and also appeared in “How to Be a Latin Lover” and “Miracles From Heaven,” another Sony release.

The film will be produced by Patrick Aiello, who created the story, then brought the project to Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch, who in turn approached Derbez to star.

“I’ve known Eugenio for many years,” said Panitch. “He is a marvel, a wonderful person, a gifted comedian, and a genuine movie star. We are looking forward to collaborating with him on this project for him to star.”

At Columbia, which is a division of Sony, Panitch has advocated for furthering diversity of films, stories, talent, and filmmakers. The company is leaning into the Hispanic market, in part because it is a moviegoing audience that tends to over-index. In addition to “The Three Tenors,” Sony recently made “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and is backing “Miss Bala,” an action film with Gina Rodriguez. Its upcoming animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” centers on Miles Morales, a superhero with an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother.

Derbez’s upcoming films include “Dora the Explorer,” “Angry Birds 2,” and “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” He is represented by UTA.

  • 'Wild Rose' Review: Jessie Buckley Soars

    Toronto Film Review: 'Wild Rose'

