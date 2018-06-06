Eugenio Derbez to Star in Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Mexican star Eugenio Derbez is joining Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie and Walden Media has come on to the project as co-financiers and co-producers.

Isabela Moner is starring as the title character, a teenage version of the young Latina girl in the Nickelodeon series. Paramount has set an Aug. 2, 2019, release date.

Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing the movie, which has been in the works since 2015. “Dora the Explorer” is being developed through the studio’s Paramount Players division, which hired writer-director Nick Stoller in October to work on the script. James Bobin, whose credits include “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Muppets Most Wanted, is attached to direct “Dora.”

The animated “Dora the Explorer” television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons with 172 episodes aired, and followed a young Latina girl who went on adventures around the world. The movie will center on Dora as a teenager moving to the city and living with her cousin. Details for Derbez’s character were not revealed.

Derbez broke out in the 2013 comedy “Instructions Not Included,” which he also directed and co-wrote. He starred in and produced the recent remake of MGM’s remake of “Overboard.”

Walden Media has backed “The Star,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Amazing Grace,” and 2017’s “Wonder,” which was a surprise success with $300 million in worldwide box office.