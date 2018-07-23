‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch in Talks for ‘Enter the Dragon’ Remake

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

David Leitch
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is in early talks with Warner Bros. to come on board a remake of Bruce Lee’s 1973 classic martial arts actioner “Enter the Dragon.”

The “Enter the Dragon” remake is in early development, without actors or writers attached.

The original was directed by Robert Clouse, and starred Lee, John Saxon, and Jim Kelly. The film was first released in Hong Kong six days after Lee’s death at the age of 32.

The movie was selected in 2004 for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Lee stars in the pic as a Shaolin martial artist from Hong Kong who is approached by a British intelligence agent investigating a crime lord. He persuades Lee to attend a martial arts competition on the criminal’s private island in order to gather evidence.

Leitch broke into show business as a stunt double for Brad Pitt and Jean-Claude Van Damme. He made his directorial debut on 2014’s “John Wick” with Chad Stahelski, though only Stahelski was credited. Leitch then directed the 2017 thriller “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron, before helming “Deadpool 2.” He’s attached to direct “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Leitch is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

