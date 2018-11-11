Ennio Morricone Denies Making ‘Hateful’ Quentin Tarantino Comments, Threatens to Sue Playboy Germany

Ennio Morricone has denied participating in an interview with Playboy Germany magazine in which he was quoted as saying Quentin Tarantino was a “cretin,” who made nothing but “trash” films.

“This is totally false,” the 90 year-old composer said in a statement released Sunday. “I have not given an interview to Playboy Germany and even more, I have never called Tarantino a cretin and certainly do not consider his films garbage. I have given a mandate to my lawyer in Italy to take civil and penal action.”

Morricone, who won an Oscar for composing Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” was quoted in the December issue of the German-language magazine as saying Tarantino was a “chaotic” director on set and lacked originality.

But Morricone claims the remarks were a fabrication.

“In London, during a press conference in front of Tarantino, i clearly stated that I consider Quentin one of the greatest directors of this time.”

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to compose music for his film.”