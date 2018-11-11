You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ennio Morricone Denies Making ‘Hateful’ Quentin Tarantino Comments, Threatens to Sue Playboy Germany

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Shutterstock/Rex

Ennio Morricone has denied participating in an interview with Playboy Germany magazine in which he was quoted as saying Quentin Tarantino was a “cretin,” who made nothing but “trash” films.

“This is totally false,” the 90 year-old composer said in a statement released Sunday. “I have not given an interview to Playboy Germany and even more, I have never called Tarantino a cretin and certainly do not consider his films garbage. I have given a mandate to my lawyer in Italy to take civil and penal action.”

Morricone, who won an Oscar for composing Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” was quoted in the December issue of the German-language magazine as saying Tarantino was a “chaotic” director on set and lacked originality.

But Morricone claims the remarks were a fabrication.

“In London, during a press conference in front of Tarantino, i clearly stated that I consider Quentin one of the greatest directors of this time.”

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to compose music for his film.”

  Critics' Choice Documentary Awards: Michael Moore Finishes His 2003 Oscar Speech

    Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards: Michael Moore Finishes His 2003 Oscar Speech

  • VENOM

    'Venom' Dominates Worldwide Box Office With Huge $111 Million Opening in China

  • The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) is confronted

    Box Office: 'Grinch' Sees Green With $66 Million, 'Overlord' Beats 'Spider's Web'

  • Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' Leads European Film Awards Nominations

  • Love & Hip Hop

    Spike Lee: ‘Where the Money is, That’s Where Filmmakers Have to Go’

  Quentin Tarantino 'A Cretin,' Says 'Hateful Eight' Composer Ennio Morricone

    Quentin Tarantino ‘A Cretin,’ Says 'Hateful Eight' Composer Ennio Morricone

