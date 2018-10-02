Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote to Star in Jake Gyllenhaal-Backed ‘Relic’

Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote will star in the independent dementia drama “Relic,” which begins production next week in Victoria, Australia.

Producers are Carver Films’ Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw, and Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker. “Relic” is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca and financed by their studio AGBO with Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

Natalie Erika James is making her feature directorial debut. She will helm from a script she co-wrote with Christian White about three generations of women –- daughter, mother and grandmother –- who are haunted by a manifestation of aged dementia that takes over their family home.

“’Relic’ was inspired by the experience of Alzheimer’s within my own family and the shift in family dynamics as we slowly have to parent our parents,” said James. “At its core, it explores the fear and heartbreak of dementia and ageing through a horror lens.”

Larocca said, “‘Relic’s’ allegorical view of dementia spoke to us in a profoundly emotional way and represents the very best of what the genre has to offer. Natalie is the exact filmmaker that AGBO serves to bolster and we’re proud to support her and help bring her powerful film to life.”

Sally Caplan, head of content at Screen Australia, said, “‘Relic’ is especially exciting for us as it is the second Gender Matters Brilliant Stories funded feature to go into production.”

International sales will be handled by AGBO and Australian distribution by Umbrella Entertainment.