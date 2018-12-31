×
Emily Blunt to Receive Creative Impact Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety Staff

EMILY BLUNT Power of Women 2018
CREDIT: Brigitte Lacombe for Variety

Variety will honor actress Emily Blunt at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 4 as part of their annual brunch with the festival at the Parker Palm Springs. The brunch is presented by AT&T.

The “Mary Poppins Returns” star will receive the annual Creative Impact in Acting Award. Previous recipients of this award have included Daniel Kaluuya, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Steve Carell. The award celebrates Blunt’s year in film between her supporting role in “A Quiet Place” and her starring role in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns.” Emily has received SAG nominations for both roles and a Golden Globe nomination for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

“No actor has had a bigger year than Emily Blunt in 2018,” said Variety co-editor-in-chief, Claudia Eller. “From playing a mother fighting to save her family’s life in ‘A Quiet Place’ to tackling one of cinema’s iconic characters in the musical ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ Emily Blunt has proven to be a versatile and commanding actress who can cross genres easily and with great success.”

Ryan Coogler will also be honored with the creative impact in directing award, with the cast members from “Black Panther” confirmed to present. Cadillac is a premiere sponsor of the event.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Jan. 3-14, 2019.

