Emilia Clarke and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Breakout Henry Golding to Star in ‘Last Christmas’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.”

Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance set in London.

Feig will produce for his Feigco Entertainment alongside Jessie Henderson. BAFTA winner David Livingstone and Thompson will also produce. Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Best known for her role of Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones,” Clarke has been ramping up her film career as HBO’s hit series enters its final season. She was most recently seen in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” She is repped by CAA, Emptage Hallett, and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Golding was one of the many breakouts in Warner Bros.’ smash hit “Crazy Rich Asians” as the male lead opposite Constance Wu. The romantic comedy has grossed $188 million worldwide. Golding also recently appeared opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in “A Simple Favor,” which opened this weekend with $16 million domestically. He is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Megan Silverman Management, and attorney Rick Genow.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • 'Vita & Virginia' Review: Virginia Woolf's

    Toronto Film Review: 'Vita & Virginia'

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

  • Emilia Clarke Henry Golding

    Emilia Clarke and 'Crazy Rich Asians' Breakout Henry Golding to Star in 'Last Christmas'

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

  • Netflix Partners With Smithsonian African American

    Netflix Partners With Inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

  • Deadmau5

    Deadmau5 to Make Film-Scoring Debut With Jonas Akerlund’s ‘Polar’

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

  • Jack Black poses for a portrait

    Walk of Fame Honoree Jack Black Steals Scenes and Conquers Fears

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

  • Egypt's Oscar Entry 'Yomeddine' Bought by

    Egypt's Oscar Entry 'Yomeddine' Bought by Strand for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding are set to star in Universal Pictures and Paul Feig’s latest comedy “Last Christmas.” Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad