Ellen Burstyn, James Caan to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Welcome to Pine Grove!’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen Burstyn, James Caan
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer.

Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte.

Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school, full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. Caan plays the hot new guy at Pine Grove and Burstyn’s love interest.

Donald Martin wrote the screenplay based on a story by Powell, which was inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community.

“’Welcome to Pine Grove!’ is ‘Mean Girls’ meets ‘Golden Girls’ in a senior community,” said Powell. “We wanted to make a film that inspires others because it is never too late to make friends, to laugh, to dance, and to love.”

Michael Lembeck’s directing credits include Disney’s second and third “Santa Clause” movies and Fox’s “Tooth Fairy,” starring Dwayne Johnson. Lembeck has also directed episodes of “Friends,” “Mad About You,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “NewsRadio,” and “Major Dad” and will be directing several episodes of the “Murphy Brown”reboot for CBS Television later this fall.

Related

Burstyn won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and was nominated an additional five times for her roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “The Exorcist,” “Same Time, Next Year,” “Resurrection,” and “Requiem for a Dream.” She serves as co-president of the Actors Studio and is currently in production for Noah Hawley’s “Life on Earth,” alongside Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

Caan was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.” He also starred in Rob Reiner’s “Misery,” “Funny Lady” with Barbra Streisand, “Elf,” and “For the Boys.”

Astute Films’ next release is “The Best of Enemies,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. STX Entertainment is releasing.

Burstyn is represented by ICM Partners and MGMT Partners. Caan is represented by CAA and Artist International Group. Lembeck is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • iatse-logo

    IATSE Reaches Deal on New Three-Year Contract With Studios, Networks

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Mission Impossible 2

    Mission Improbable: The Impossible Task of Rebooting an Iconic Movie Theme

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Left to right: Director Christopher McQuarrie

    Listen: 'Mission: Impossible' Director Christopher McQuarrie Explains Why He and Tom Cruise Refused to Fake the Action of 'Fallout'

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Ellen Burstyn, James Caan

    Ellen Burstyn, James Caan to Star in Romantic Comedy 'Welcome to Pine Grove'

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of

    Netflix Developing Biopic on Nike Founder Phil Knight

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Stacy Green

    Sony Pictures Hires Stacy Green to Lead Human Resources

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

  • Director Rian Johnson'Star Wars: The Last

    Rian Johnson Explains Why He Deleted 20,000 Tweets After James Gunn Firing

    Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer. Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte. Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad