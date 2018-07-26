Ellen Burstyn, James Caan to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Welcome to Pine Grove!’

Ellen Burstyn and James Caan are starring in the romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” with shooting expected to begin later this summer.

Astute Films is the production company. Producers are Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Claudine Marrotte.

Burstyn will play a widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it’s just like high school, full of cliques and flirtatious suitors. Caan plays the hot new guy at Pine Grove and Burstyn’s love interest.

Donald Martin wrote the screenplay based on a story by Powell, which was inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community.

“’Welcome to Pine Grove!’ is ‘Mean Girls’ meets ‘Golden Girls’ in a senior community,” said Powell. “We wanted to make a film that inspires others because it is never too late to make friends, to laugh, to dance, and to love.”

Michael Lembeck’s directing credits include Disney’s second and third “Santa Clause” movies and Fox’s “Tooth Fairy,” starring Dwayne Johnson. Lembeck has also directed episodes of “Friends,” “Mad About You,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “NewsRadio,” and “Major Dad” and will be directing several episodes of the “Murphy Brown”reboot for CBS Television later this fall.

Burstyn won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and was nominated an additional five times for her roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “The Exorcist,” “Same Time, Next Year,” “Resurrection,” and “Requiem for a Dream.” She serves as co-president of the Actors Studio and is currently in production for Noah Hawley’s “Life on Earth,” alongside Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

Caan was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.” He also starred in Rob Reiner’s “Misery,” “Funny Lady” with Barbra Streisand, “Elf,” and “For the Boys.”

Astute Films’ next release is “The Best of Enemies,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. STX Entertainment is releasing.

Burstyn is represented by ICM Partners and MGMT Partners. Caan is represented by CAA and Artist International Group. Lembeck is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.