Elle Fanning Music Drama ‘Teen Spirit’ to Open in Spring 2019

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Lionsgate

Bleecker Street has partnered with LD Entertainment for a spring 2019 release of the Elle Fanning drama “Teen Spirit.”

The film, which is Max Minghella’s directorial debut, follows a shy teenager living in a small European town who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her dismal surroundings and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters an international singing competition. The film also stars Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, and Agnieszka Grochowska.

Teen Spirit” was produced by Fred Berger (“La La Land”) and executive produced by Jamie Bell.

Interscope Records, which handled the soundtrack on “La La Land,” co-produced with Automatik and Blank Tape, and will release the official soundtrack featuring contemporary pop songs. LD Entertainment bought the rights from the producers during the Toronto Film Festival.

Mickey Liddell, CEO of LD Entertainment, said, “This is the perfect film to reunite us with our friends at Bleecker Street. Max’s directorial debut is nothing short of amazing… He is a true visionary. Audiences are going to come back to see Elle Fanning’s magnetic performance again and again.”

The film’s U.S. deal was co-repped by CAA and Mister Smith Entertainment, which is also selling “Teen Spirit” internationally and co-financing.

