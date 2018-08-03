Film News Roundup: Elizabeth Mitchell Joins Ellen Burstyn’s ‘Welcome to Pine Grove!’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elizabeth Mitchell
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal.

CASTING

Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character.

Michael Lembeck is directing from a screenplay by Donald Martin based on a story by Harrison Powell, inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community. The Astute Films production is currently filming in Atlanta.

Burstyn plays an independent widow who reluctantly moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community after accidentally setting her home on fire and realizes that it is like being in high school all over again. Mitchell plays a successful real estate agent with a complicated relationship with her mother. The cast includes James Caan as the love interest of Burstyn’s character and Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin, and Christopher Lloyd as Pine Grove residents.

Mitchell played Reverend Dr. Anna Volovodov in the SyFy series “The Expanse” and starred in “The Purge: Election Year.” Her credits include the television series “Lost” as Dr. Juliet Burke, “V,” “Revolution,” and “Dead of Summer.”

Related

Astute Films’ Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein will produce. Claudine Marrotte is line producer and is also an executive producer along with Rick Jackson.

Mitchell is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Link Entertainment.

BOX OFFICE

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has crossed $400 million at the domestic box office — the 32nd film to do so.

The film has now grossed $846.7 million from international territories, where it opened in first in 68 markets, bringing the worldwide total to $1.248 billion.

With other summer titles “The First Purge,” “Skyscraper,” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Universal has crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office for the fourth time in studio history.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is Universal’s second-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, only behind 2015’s “Jurassic World,” and the studio’s third-highest-grossing film ever worldwide behind “Jurassic World” and “Furious 7.”

MUSIC DEAL

Lionsgate and Universal Music Publishing Group have signed an exclusive long-term agreement under which UMPG will represent Lionsgate’s music publishing properties worldwide, including musical compositions and scores.

Under the administration agreement, UMPG will also administer Lionsgate’s music rights, including licensing, revenue collection, and accounting. The companies will also work together to create in-house opportunities by leveraging UMPG’s global roster of songwriters and song catalog for use in Lionsgate’s film, television, and digital content.

The deal is retroactive to the start of 2018. Lionsgate’s previous music publishing deal was with Warner/Chappell.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Universal Music Publishing Group, a best-in-class powerhouse, to represent our music properties,” said Lionsgate’s Lenny Wohl. “We also look forward to tapping into UMPG’s impressive music and songwriter pool, and connecting it with Lionsgate’s world-class content to create innovative projects together.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Elizabeth Mitchell

    Film News Roundup: Elizabeth Mitchell Joins Ellen Burstyn's 'Welcome to Pine Grove!'

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Joins Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' for Sony Pictures

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Hollywood Agents Propose Informal Talks With Writers Guild Over Rule Changes

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Trump-Putin Documentary 'Active Measures' Sets August

    Trump-Putin Documentary 'Active Measures' Sets August Release

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Coincoin and the Extra Humans

    Bruno Dumont Initiates Shoot of Joan of Arc Sequel, ’Jeanne’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

  • Director Susanna Fogel on Sam Heughan

    'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Director Susanna Fogel on Female Friendship and Sam Heughan

    In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal. CASTING Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character. Michael Lembeck is directing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad