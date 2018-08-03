Film News Roundup: Elizabeth Mitchell Joins Ellen Burstyn’s ‘Welcome to Pine Grove!’

In today’s film news roundup, Elizabeth Mitchell boards “Welcome to Pine Grove!,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits a box office milestone, and Lionsgate signs a music publishing deal.

CASTING

Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of romantic comedy “Welcome to Pine Grove!” and will play the daughter of Ellen Burstyn’s character.

Michael Lembeck is directing from a screenplay by Donald Martin based on a story by Harrison Powell, inspired by his grandmother’s own experience of moving into a retirement community. The Astute Films production is currently filming in Atlanta.

Burstyn plays an independent widow who reluctantly moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community after accidentally setting her home on fire and realizes that it is like being in high school all over again. Mitchell plays a successful real estate agent with a complicated relationship with her mother. The cast includes James Caan as the love interest of Burstyn’s character and Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin, and Christopher Lloyd as Pine Grove residents.

Mitchell played Reverend Dr. Anna Volovodov in the SyFy series “The Expanse” and starred in “The Purge: Election Year.” Her credits include the television series “Lost” as Dr. Juliet Burke, “V,” “Revolution,” and “Dead of Summer.”

Related Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine Join 'Welcome to Pine Grove!' Ellen Burstyn, James Caan to Star in Romantic Comedy 'Welcome to Pine Grove!'

Astute Films’ Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein will produce. Claudine Marrotte is line producer and is also an executive producer along with Rick Jackson.

Mitchell is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Link Entertainment.

BOX OFFICE

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has crossed $400 million at the domestic box office — the 32nd film to do so.

The film has now grossed $846.7 million from international territories, where it opened in first in 68 markets, bringing the worldwide total to $1.248 billion.

With other summer titles “The First Purge,” “Skyscraper,” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Universal has crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office for the fourth time in studio history.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is Universal’s second-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, only behind 2015’s “Jurassic World,” and the studio’s third-highest-grossing film ever worldwide behind “Jurassic World” and “Furious 7.”

MUSIC DEAL

Lionsgate and Universal Music Publishing Group have signed an exclusive long-term agreement under which UMPG will represent Lionsgate’s music publishing properties worldwide, including musical compositions and scores.

Under the administration agreement, UMPG will also administer Lionsgate’s music rights, including licensing, revenue collection, and accounting. The companies will also work together to create in-house opportunities by leveraging UMPG’s global roster of songwriters and song catalog for use in Lionsgate’s film, television, and digital content.

The deal is retroactive to the start of 2018. Lionsgate’s previous music publishing deal was with Warner/Chappell.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Universal Music Publishing Group, a best-in-class powerhouse, to represent our music properties,” said Lionsgate’s Lenny Wohl. “We also look forward to tapping into UMPG’s impressive music and songwriter pool, and connecting it with Lionsgate’s world-class content to create innovative projects together.”